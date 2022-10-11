Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
East Austin apartment complex residents haven't received mail in almost a month
AUSTIN, Texas - Residents of an East Austin apartment complex say they haven't gotten their mail in weeks. They say their mail is usually delivered to the front office, which has been closed for almost a month, meaning there's no place for mail to be delivered. Angelina Limbs has been...
fox7austin.com
Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty
WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
fox7austin.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
fox7austin.com
Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020
AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
fox7austin.com
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County officially identified as missing Conroe man
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
fox7austin.com
New ERCOT CEO expects Texas power grid to hold this winter
AUSTIN, Texas - The new head of ERCOT, Pablo Vegas, made his first public appearance Thursday with PUC chairman Peter Lake. "It took a while but the Board is confident we got the right person, and we are thrilled to have him," said Lake. Vegas has more than a decade...
fox7austin.com
Texas Keeper takes innovative approach to cider-making
AUSTIN, Texas - Since 2013, Texas Keeper has been taking an innovative approach to cider. At their South Austin cidery, Texas Keeper makes full-strength apple cider through wine-making methods, including apple pressing and barrel aging. The cidery sits on 19 acres on Twin Creek Road and features in-house apiaries and...
fox7austin.com
No. 22 Texas rallies in 4th quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21
AUSTIN, Texas - Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns, linebacker Jaylan Ford produced two turnovers, and No. 22 Texas rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Iowa State 24-21 on Saturday. Ewers’ third touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Xavier Worthy, put Texas up for good with 4:43 remaining. Ford...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy customers can expect to see $15 a month increase on bill starting next month
AUSTIN, Texas - Starting Nov. 1, Austin Energy customers can expect a more costly bill, with another increase expected in 2023. In an 8-to-3 vote on Thursday, city council members approved raising Austin Energy pass-through rates for the Power Supply Adjustment (PSA) and Regulatory Charge. Council members weighed two options...
fox7austin.com
Austin to see another hot, humid weekend for ACL 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - The last weekend of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be hot and humid! Make sure you drink plenty of water as highs move into the lower 90s. Humidity is up from last weekend, and the feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-90s. I know...
fox7austin.com
Police union warns of critical staffing levels during busy weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - With multiple big events this weekend like the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State game, the Austin Police Association says the police department is severely understaffed. "It's the largest festival I've ever been to," ACL attendee Melissa Falcone said. "So far...
fox7austin.com
Big Bertha II, world's largest bass drum, makes debut at Texas-Iowa State game
AUSTIN, Texas - Big Bertha II, the world's largest bass drum, made her debut at Saturday's Texas Longhorns game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The drum was custom-built for the UT Austin Longhorn Band and debuted alongside the original Big Bertha, who made her final appearance after 100 years of service, says the university. Both drums took the field during halftime with the Longhorn Band and Longhorn Alumni Band.
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
fox7austin.com
Some businesses see drop in sales due to Austin City Limits road closures
AUSTIN, Texas - As the second weekend of Austin City Limits 2022 kicks off, businesses inside Zilker Park are seeing a boost in business. Slow North and Lisa Crowder Jewelry are both selling for the first time at ACL. "It's awesome, everyone's in such a great mood, and having a...
fox7austin.com
Strong cold front still expected Sunday night
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunny and dry streak rolls on today. This will be the 37th day in a row with no rain in Austin. There will be one more round of low humidity today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A warm front arrives tonight opening the door for the moisture to surge into Texas.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center
Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Lisa Frank at Austin Animal Center
This beautiful, mellow senior kitty is looking for a new home after she was surrendered earlier this year by her only owner who lost her home. 15-year-old Lisa Frank's ideal home would be on the quieter side, with lots of sun to lay in. Austin Animal Center says she's pretty independent and sweet and has perfect litterbox manners.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
