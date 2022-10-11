WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of a missing Conroe man says that the skeletal remains found in a field in Williamson County earlier this week are his. FOX 26 Houston first reported Saturday that the family says the remains were identified through dental records as 32-year-old Timothy Perez, who went missing in early March while on a road trip to Austin to see his brother.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO