San Diego Business Journal
Curebound Works To End Cancer
In their mission to help speed the cure for cancer, Curebound, the University Towne Centre-headquartered nonprofit, recently awarded 12 collaborative Discovery Grants totaling $3 million. “We are proud to support the work of these exceptional scientists with our 2022 Discovery Grants,” said Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “Investing in collaborative,...
Construction begins in Poway on high-speed internet project
"California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
San Diego Business Journal
Qualcomm and SDWP Host STEM Career Fair
A Career Day event hosted by Qualcomm and the San Diego Workforce Partnership (SDWP) at San Diego’s second-largest public high school helped raise awareness of STEM careers and educational pathways that can transport today’s students to challenging and lucrative professional futures. The day-long event held late last month...
Ramen King Keisuke Secure Next Location in San Diego
Ramen Chain Promises Three Restaurants Coming to the Area
San Diego Business Journal
Walshok to be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
The San Diego Business Journal will honor Mary Walshok with its Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2022 Business Women of the Year celebration on Nov. 15. The event recognizes dynamic San Diego women business leaders who have contributed significantly to local workplaces and communities. Walshok, the Associate Vice Chancellor (AVP)...
Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access
Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
San Diego Business Journal
Purchase Tickets – Top 100 Leaders in Law Awards 2022
The Top 100 Leaders in Law Awards will be presented to the outstanding legal professionals in the San Diego county law community.
San Diego's new deals with private trash haulers are expected to lead to raised rates
The deals, which shrink lucrative bonuses, aim to make haulers that serve businesses, apartments and condos comply with the state's new organics recycling law.
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel.
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
San Diego area high schools deal with outbreak of respiratory illness
Patrick Henry High School has seen about 1,100 absences since Monday out of 2,600 students. And at Del Norte High School, about 884 students have been absent since Monday out of 2,517 total students.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
NBC San Diego
Should San Diego Taxpayers Chip In Hundreds of Millions for Seaport Renovation?
A multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plan could bring new life to Seaport Village on San Diego's bayfront, but some residents are fading the idea now that the developer behind the potential revamp is asking for hundreds of millions in public funding. At a meeting Tuesday, developer 1HWY1 told the Port of San...
Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students
Hundreds of students have fallen ill at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School with symptoms consistent with the flu. KNSD's Dave Somers reports.Oct. 13, 2022.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
