San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Curebound Works To End Cancer

In their mission to help speed the cure for cancer, Curebound, the University Towne Centre-headquartered nonprofit, recently awarded 12 collaborative Discovery Grants totaling $3 million. “We are proud to support the work of these exceptional scientists with our 2022 Discovery Grants,” said Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “Investing in collaborative,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Qualcomm and SDWP Host STEM Career Fair

A Career Day event hosted by Qualcomm and the San Diego Workforce Partnership (SDWP) at San Diego’s second-largest public high school helped raise awareness of STEM careers and educational pathways that can transport today’s students to challenging and lucrative professional futures. The day-long event held late last month...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Walshok to be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The San Diego Business Journal will honor Mary Walshok with its Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2022 Business Women of the Year celebration on Nov. 15. The event recognizes dynamic San Diego women business leaders who have contributed significantly to local workplaces and communities. Walshok, the Associate Vice Chancellor (AVP)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ground Broken Near Poway on 10,000-Mile Network to Expand Broadband Access

Work began Thursday near Poway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile-long broadband network intended to provide enhanced internet options to everyone in the state. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing of the past,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “We’re starting construction today to get affordable high-speed internet in every California home because livelihoods depend on access to a reliable and fast internet connection.
POWAY, CA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy