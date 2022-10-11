Stanford is still on top, Wake Forest keeps drawing closer but it’s Mississippi State making the biggest move. The Women’s Golf Coaches Association released its latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, the third of the 2022-23 season, and the Cardinal remain on top in Division I with 12 first-place votes. Wake Forest is close behind at No. 2 with the remaining nine votes. Three weeks ago, Stanford garnered 19 of the 22 first-place votes.

STANFORD, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO