Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
The Cowboys will face their biggest test so far against their NFC East rival Eagles on Sunday night. First place in the division is on the line.
Stanford still No. 1, Mississippi State vaults to No. 3 in latest 2022-23 Mizuno WGCA Div. I coaches poll
Stanford is still on top, Wake Forest keeps drawing closer but it’s Mississippi State making the biggest move. The Women’s Golf Coaches Association released its latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, the third of the 2022-23 season, and the Cardinal remain on top in Division I with 12 first-place votes. Wake Forest is close behind at No. 2 with the remaining nine votes. Three weeks ago, Stanford garnered 19 of the 22 first-place votes.
Comments / 0