San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Experts: Street Smarts Needed on Cyber Highways

Cybersecurity is a year-round effort that takes place in the background. Mostly. It comes into the spotlight in October. For the 19th year in a row, the nonprofit National Cybersecurity Alliance has designated October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, the alliance reminds businesses and consumers of best practices to use in a network environment where thieves, fraudsters and other mischief makers lurk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Curebound Works To End Cancer

In their mission to help speed the cure for cancer, Curebound, the University Towne Centre-headquartered nonprofit, recently awarded 12 collaborative Discovery Grants totaling $3 million. “We are proud to support the work of these exceptional scientists with our 2022 Discovery Grants,” said Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “Investing in collaborative,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

USD’s Knauss School of Business Celebrates ‘Grand Opening’

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed October 1, 2022 “Knauss School of Business Day” in San Diego during the University of San Diego’s grand opening celebration for The Knauss Center for Business Education. Mayor Gloria, a USD alum, sent a representative from his staff who joined a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Qualcomm and SDWP Host STEM Career Fair

A Career Day event hosted by Qualcomm and the San Diego Workforce Partnership (SDWP) at San Diego’s second-largest public high school helped raise awareness of STEM careers and educational pathways that can transport today’s students to challenging and lucrative professional futures. The day-long event held late last month...
SAN DIEGO, CA

