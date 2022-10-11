Cybersecurity is a year-round effort that takes place in the background. Mostly. It comes into the spotlight in October. For the 19th year in a row, the nonprofit National Cybersecurity Alliance has designated October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, the alliance reminds businesses and consumers of best practices to use in a network environment where thieves, fraudsters and other mischief makers lurk.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO