Purchase Tickets – Top 100 Leaders in Law Awards 2022
The Top 100 Leaders in Law Awards will be presented to the outstanding legal professionals in the San Diego county law community.
Experts: Street Smarts Needed on Cyber Highways
Cybersecurity is a year-round effort that takes place in the background. Mostly. It comes into the spotlight in October. For the 19th year in a row, the nonprofit National Cybersecurity Alliance has designated October as National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, the alliance reminds businesses and consumers of best practices to use in a network environment where thieves, fraudsters and other mischief makers lurk.
Curebound Works To End Cancer
In their mission to help speed the cure for cancer, Curebound, the University Towne Centre-headquartered nonprofit, recently awarded 12 collaborative Discovery Grants totaling $3 million. “We are proud to support the work of these exceptional scientists with our 2022 Discovery Grants,” said Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “Investing in collaborative,...
USD’s Knauss School of Business Celebrates ‘Grand Opening’
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed October 1, 2022 “Knauss School of Business Day” in San Diego during the University of San Diego’s grand opening celebration for The Knauss Center for Business Education. Mayor Gloria, a USD alum, sent a representative from his staff who joined a...
Qualcomm and SDWP Host STEM Career Fair
A Career Day event hosted by Qualcomm and the San Diego Workforce Partnership (SDWP) at San Diego’s second-largest public high school helped raise awareness of STEM careers and educational pathways that can transport today’s students to challenging and lucrative professional futures. The day-long event held late last month...
Miramar National Cemetery Adding 27K Burial Sites LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE: Solana Beach Firm Overseeing Expansion
Miramar National Cemetery is in the midst of an expansion, with Solana Beach-based Van Dyke Landscape Architects handling key elements of the work that will add nearly 27,000 burial sites to the memorial site first dedicated in January 2010. “It really truly is an honor to work on not just...
