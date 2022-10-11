ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho

Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
State
Utah State
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record

BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho

MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Hot Spot#Food Drink#Idaho Drink#Americans#Idahoans
107.9 LITE FM

See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
107.9 LITE FM

The 5 Best Restaurants for Pulled Pork in the Boise Area

Who doesn’t love a good pulled pork sandwich? Slow-cooked, shredded pork with barbecue sauce... I’m definitely getting some barbecue for lunch today haha! And you should too, not only because it sounds delicious right now, but also because it’s National Pulled Pork Day!. I was in Memphis,...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy