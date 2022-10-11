Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reportedly Considered For Bray Wyatt's Stable
The Firefly Funhouse is alive. As revealed at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is back with World Wrestling Entertainment and he has brought human versions of his puppet friends with him. Ahead of his grand entrance, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all shown in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center. This has led to many speculating that the Eater of Worlds's current Twitter name, WYATT 6, could be hinting at a six-person faction coming to WWE TV. These six would be the five aforementioned puppets and Wyatt himself.
Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game
The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
WWE's Roxanne Perez Chooses Cora Jade's SmackDown Opponent for NXT
Earlier this week it was revealed that ahead of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez's weapons wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc they will have a match against Raw and SmackDown superstars, and Perez and Jade will pick their opponent's challenger. Jade will pick Perez's opponent on Raw, and Perez showed up on tonight's SmackDown to pick Jade's opponent. She would meet Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, and that's when she asked Raquel if she would be Jade's opponent, to which she said yes.
Did WWE Just Reveal Two New Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Characters?
He's got the whole wrestling news cycle in his hands. Since making his return this past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has raised even more questions than answers. Fans now know that the QR codes were leading to the reveal of Wyatt himself, but the enigmatic superstar's motives behind the riddles remain to be seen. Some reveals may come this Friday on WWE SmackDown, which promises to feature Wyatt's televised return to WWE. That said, it remains to be seen if that return will be in person, or if Wyatt will simply appear via video message.
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Stars Show Up in Toronto
AEW has already filmed Friday's episode, and those in attendance have revealed what went down in Toronto Canada. In addition to the packed card, there was also a surprise appearance as the taping came to a close, and from this point on there are spoilers incoming for the episode so if you don't want to know you've been warned. The biggest development is that at the end of the episode former WWE and Impact Wrestling stars Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis all showed up and attacked FTR after challenging them. Kanellis also cut a heel promo before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to help FTR.
WWE's Liv Morgan Living Out a Dream With New Chucky Role
WWE's Liv Morgan has been teasing a dream-come-true role recently, and now that role has finally been revealed. Morgan is a huge fan of the Chucky franchise and has said in the past she would love to be a part of the new season of SYFY and USA Network's Chucky series. Now that's actually happening, as the show revealed a new video that featured Morgan talking about the show and Chucky welcoming her to the role. The episode will be titled Death on Denial and will air on October 26th, so fans don't have long until Morgan makes her Chucky series debut. You can find the video in the post below.
WWE's Rhea Ripley Has First Match Since Injury
Earlier this year WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to a serious injury earlier this year, and though she's been active on WWE TV as part of Judgement Day, she hasn't actually wrestled in the ring since June. That time has come to a close though, as during a live event in Sioux City Ripley wrestled her first match since that injury, and then acknowledged the return with a Tweet that said "I'm back B******". Fans are thrilled to have Ripley back in action, and perhaps this means we are moving closer to that Beth Phoenix match everyone wants as a result.
Shawn Michaels Says He and Triple H Are Doing the Things in WWE That Vince McMahon Did in the '90s
There's been a lot of great things happening in WWE as of late, with big names returning, changes to long-time criticisms, and welcome surprises. That goes for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and there are two very familiar names at the helm of those three shows. Triple H is now head of WWE Creative, while Shawn Michaels is running things at NXT, and both stars are enjoying their work behind the scenes. Michaels spoke recently about working with Triple H to create a formidable one-two punch, and in a new interview on After The Bell with Corey Graves, he added that in many ways they are both doing what Vince McMahon did back in the 90s, and there is a fun and joy they hope to capture.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
Bray Wyatt Mystery Spotted in Liv Morgan's WWE SmackDown Segment
A lot was happening during last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which is probably why some things went under the radar. One such example is a mystery linked to Bray Wyatt that took place during Liv Morgan's segment, which had Morgan delivering a beatdown to Sonya Deville. As pointed out by the GettingOverCast (via Rick Ucchino), a hooded figure can be seen in the background during Morgan's segment, and you can also see a box that has Wyatt's new logo on it. As for what it means, well, that remains to be seen, but this is the latest in interesting teases for Morgan.
Latest Update on CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks' AEW Status
History has had its eyes fixated on All Elite Wrestling for over a month now. The fallout from CM Punk's tirade at the AEW All Out press conference as well as the subsequent backstage fight between Punk, his trainer Ace Steel, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks currently sits at indefinite suspensions across the board, but permanent consequences have yet to be dished out. While Punk is out of action until deep into 2023 regardless, as he tore his tricep during his main event match with Jon Moxley, Omega and the Bucks are all but ready to return to work. That said, none of the aforementioned parties are allowed to show face on AEW TV until the third-party investigation into their backstage fight concludes.
Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Stars Debut in AEW on Rampage, Challenge for ROH Titles
AEW Rampage ended in a chaotic brawl, and there were some new additions in the midst of that battle as Rampage came to a close. FTR and Shawn Spears would walk away with the win against The Embassy, but their celebration was cut short when former Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and WWE stars The Kingdom walked down the ramp. Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven walked out and caught FTR off guard, and they were looking for some respect from these new Ring of Honor stars for the house they built and a Title rematch they never received. You can check out their debut in the video below.
