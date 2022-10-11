ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

