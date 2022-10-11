Read full article on original website
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
click orlando
Winter Springs home damaged by fire, says Seminole County Fire Department
Seminole County, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Winter Springs on Saturday evening, according to post from the department’s Twitter account. The fire started in the “garage with a grill” at the home on Ermine Avenue at 7:43 p.m.,...
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘I felt the urge to help him’: Orlando Airport TSA officer saves a man’s life
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport Transportation Security Administration Officer Iliana Pitre saved a man’s life while on break. Pitre said she saw a disoriented man, who was nearly hit by a car, in an airport parking lot. “He was leaning on and grabbing onto parked cars...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
click orlando
Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs celebrates grand opening
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – News 6 got a look inside the newly-opened Running 4 Heroes Tribute Hall in Winter Springs on Saturday. We were there for the grand opening as 13-year-old founder Zechariah Cartledge showed us inside. He said it’s like a museum that pays tribute to fallen first responders. It’s free to the public and includes a memorial wall that showcases fallen heroes who Zechariah or others have honored with a mile run each. It also has a K-9 memorial wall and a 9/11 memorial section.
Osceola County will begin debris pickup next week in unincorporated areas after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents will soon be able to get rid of the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Waste Management will begin debris collection on Monday, Oct. 17, in unincorporated county flood zones. Debris should not be placed within three feet of the curb and...
click orlando
SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.
click orlando
Volusia County slowly reopens beach accesses, ramps after Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – County officials said Hurricane Ian caused damage to most of Volusia’s beach access ramps and boardwalks after it swept through Central Florida over two weeks ago. Officials said while some have reopened, other areas are still too dangerous to let people on. [TRENDING:...
positivelyosceola.com
County leadership considers next move for residents of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
Osceola County continues to consider what the next step will be for Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, a senior living community that, for the second time in 5 years, has experienced large-scale flooding due to the impact of a hurricane to nearby Shingle Creek. The community was placed under a...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Contractor seen pumping sewage-contaminated floodwater into Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9 witnessed a contractor on Friday pumping Hurricane Ian floodwater contaminated with sewage directly into Lake Monroe in Sanford. The contractor was pumping water out of Regetta Shores Apartments. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city of Sanford said no permit had...
click orlando
Brevard County to distribute flood cleanup kits at select libraries after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County is partnering with the Salvation Army to distribute flood cleanup kits to county residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Friday. While supplies last, kits will be distributed at libraries in the most-impacted areas across the county starting on Saturday. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor...
click orlando
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
villages-news.com
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
blackchronicle.com
Florida mom paralyzed by COVID-19 walks again following rehabilitation at Orlando hospital
A Florida lady who thought she’d by no means stroll again after she contracted COVID-19 and have become quickly paralyzed, just lately reunited along with her rehabilitation workforce, the place she was capable of stroll in on her personal and unassisted. Geneva Brier-Daniels, 37, a U.S. Navy veteran and...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
