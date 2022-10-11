Read full article on original website
Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient
Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
Wear OS System UI App Brings Latest Experiences To Pixel Watch
Google has released a new “Wear OS System UI” app for the Pixel Watch on the Play Store. The app will provide the latest Wear OS smartwatch experiences to users. “Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist,” its Play Store description reads.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Review: Almost A Flagship Killer
Xiaomi 12T Pro is a much more polished smartphone than its predecessor. Xiaomi 12T Pro is the mid-year refresh on their flagship series. Albeit, Xiaomi typically introduces a stellar upgrade on the T series and then trims other features from the Pro model launched earlier in the year to keep the price competitive.
Play Store Will Get Richer App Listings On Tablets In 2023
Google is in the process of updating its first-party apps with tablet-friendly UI and other optimizations for improved user experience on big-screen devices. The company announced this commitment to Android tablets at its I/O conference in May. It has already updated several apps with the necessary UI changes. The Play Store also got a redesign on tablets a couple of weeks back, with the navigation rail that Google previewed in May finally showing up for users. But it appears there’s more to come. Starting in 2023, Play Store app listings on tablets will be much richer up front.
Google Is Looking To Test Out Project Starline
Doing Google I/O 2021, the company unveiled a lot of interesting stuff regarding Android and Wear OS. Also, it unveiled its radical Project Starline. This is an interesting real-time video chat booth idea. Now, more than a year later, Google is looking to test out Project Starline in the real world, according to Ars Technica.
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
Google Fiber Announces 5 & 8 Gig Services, Arriving In 2023
Google Fiber has announced the launch of its 5 Gig and 8 Gig services. The company will roll out the new fiber optic internet products beginning in early 2023. It promises symmetrical upload and download speeds on both, i. e. up to 5 Gig upload and download speeds on the former and 8 Gig on the latter. The 5 Gig plan will cost $125 a month while the 8 Gig plan is priced at $150 a month. The prices are inclusive of a Wi-Fi 6 router, two mesh extenders, and professional installation. You can also choose to use your own router.
No, Pixel Watch Doesn't Charge On The Pixel Stand Or Any Other Wireless Charger
The Google Pixel Watch charges via wireless charging. There is a charger in the box, though there’s no wall charger. Luckily any USB-C wall charger will work here. But the real question is whether or not it can charge on other wireless chargers. Like a Pixel Stand or a Pixel 7 using Battery Share?
Amazfit Launches The 'Falcon,' A New Rugged Multi-Sport Watch
Amazfit has just launched its latest watch, the ‘Falcon,’ a new rugged multi-sport watch made with a titanium unibody and a 20ATM rating. The Falcon is the latest watch Amazfit offers that is built for outdoor adventuring. In addition to the titanium body it also has a sapphire crystal glass covering the display. The titanium also makes for a more lightweight build so the watch doesn’t feel like it’s weighing you down while you wear it.
Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update
Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3
UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
Suunto's 9 Peak Pro Watch Has A 21-Day Battery & An Easier UI
Suunto has officially announced the launch of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro this week. This is the company’s latest multisport GPS smartwatch and it’s directly in competition with the likes of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and similar multisport watches from Garmin. For the Peak 9 Pro, two...
Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'
Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
The Pixel 7 Pro's Display Has Some Scrolling Issues
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company’s latest flagship smartphones, and they’ve been getting a lot of positive energy. However, not all is perfect. Some users are reporting weird scrolling issues with the display for the Pixel 7 Pro. This isn’t the only display...
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
If you just upgraded to a new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then you might be wondering how you can take a screenshot on your brand new phone. Well, we’re here to help. The methods haven’t really changed, but there are a few ways that you can take a screenshot now. So in this article, we will go over all of the ways that this can be done.
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
