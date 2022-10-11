ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FHP: 80-year-old Orlando woman killed in hit & run crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down the driver who fatally struck an 80-year-old woman with their car Monday and left the scene. Troopers responded to reports of a hit and run crash on Lancaster Road near the intersection of Calypso Drive in Orlando just before 9 p.m. Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kissimmee, FL
Accidents
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Walt Disney World#Fhp
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity

A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
click orlando

5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Video Games
click orlando

Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy