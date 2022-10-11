Read full article on original website
WESH
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
fox35orlando.com
Car gets trapped under semi truck in I-4 crash in Seminole County
A car ended up stuck underneath a semi truck near a rest stop on I-4 Saturday afternoon in Seminole County. According to Seminole County Fire, the car went under the tractor trailer in the rest area on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near Longwood. Both the car and the semi...
WESH
Police: Man found dead near vehicle in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Bartow Police Department, a man was found dead Saturday morning. Police said they arrived to Crown Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a domestic violence call. At the scene, a man pronounced dead was located next to a vehicle. He...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FHP: 80-year-old Orlando woman killed in hit & run crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down the driver who fatally struck an 80-year-old woman with their car Monday and left the scene. Troopers responded to reports of a hit and run crash on Lancaster Road near the intersection of Calypso Drive in Orlando just before 9 p.m. Monday.
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
positivelyosceola.com
Key Portion of Old Tampa Highway to Re-opened on Friday
Osceola County has announced that Old Tampa Highway between South Poinciana Boulevard and Tallahassee Boulevard re-opened on Friday. For more information about road closures, Hurricane Ian information, or FEMA assistance, go to Osceola.org.
click orlando
SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.
click orlando
Winter Springs home damaged by fire, says Seminole County Fire Department
Seminole County, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Winter Springs on Saturday evening, according to post from the department’s Twitter account. The fire started in the “garage with a grill” at the home on Ermine Avenue at 7:43 p.m.,...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
villages-news.com
Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity
A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
click orlando
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning
A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
click orlando
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
2 weeks after Hurricane Ian, floodwater still covers major Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of State Road 46 remains closed in east Seminole County where water covers the road in Geneva towards Mims two weeks after Hurricane Ian. The water is slowly receding across the county, leaving 93 roads impassable as of Friday afternoon. Down at the Riverwalk...
Osceola County will begin debris pickup next week in unincorporated areas after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents will soon be able to get rid of the debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. Waste Management will begin debris collection on Monday, Oct. 17, in unincorporated county flood zones. Debris should not be placed within three feet of the curb and...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘I felt the urge to help him’: Orlando Airport TSA officer saves a man’s life
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport Transportation Security Administration Officer Iliana Pitre saved a man’s life while on break. Pitre said she saw a disoriented man, who was nearly hit by a car, in an airport parking lot. “He was leaning on and grabbing onto parked cars...
FHP: Bicyclist killed in early-morning fatal crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a bicyclist was riding along Nova Road near Gator Branch Road east of Saint Cloud when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 6:30 a.m. >>>...
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
fox35orlando.com
More storm debris trucks added to Seminole County fleet
As storm debris cleanup continues across Central Florida, more trucks are being added to Seminole Counties fleet. As of Friday, there are 86 trucks riding through neighborhoods picking up storm debris. Next week, the county wants to add more.
click orlando
Plane crashes in Volusia County after engine failure, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A plane crashed in Volusia County Thursday evening after the pilot reported an engine failure, according to Edgewater Fire Rescue Department. The plane landed in the grass next to the runway at Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach at about 5 p.m., officials said.
