‘The View’: Joy Behar Debunks Retirement Rumors, Has ‘No Plans’ to End Run on ABC Talker

The View host Joy Behar debunked retirement rumors as she celebrated her milestone 80th birthday on October 7. Despite rumors to the contrary, she has “no plans to retire” from her post as the longest-tenured host of the ABC talker. Behar stars in the series alongside Whoopi Goldberg , Sara Haines, Ana Navarro , Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Joy Behar started on ‘The View’ in 1997 as a fill-in host

Behar was one of the original panelists hired to launch The View in 1997. She appeared when host Barbara Walters had days off. Alongside Meredith Vieira as moderator, Behar starred in the series alongside Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Barbara Walters. Behar initially provided comic relief to the panel, hosting a segment called “Joy’s Comedy Corner,” where she presented both established and up-and-coming comedians.

On March 7, 2013, Behar announced she was exiting the series. However, she continued as a guest host throughout 2014 and early 2015. Behar returned as a regular co-host upon the show’s season 19 debut.

Joy Behar debunks retirement rumors; says she has ‘no plans’ to end run on ABC talk show

In an interview with People Magazine , Behar debunked persistent retirement rumors as she celebrates her 80th birthday.

“I just signed a contract, so I’ll be here for a while,” she said. “I have no plans to retire.”

“It’s, you know, something that is an important show in many ways,” she continued. “Sometimes I don’t believe that, as I’ve been here since the beginning, but we’re the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!

“I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time,” Behar concluded.

The comedienne once stated she wouldn’t stay on ‘The View’ past her 80th birthday

Behar told author Ramin Setoodeh in 2020 that it was unlikely she would continue on The View past her 80th birthday.

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it!” Behar said in Setoodeh’s best-selling book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. “I have a three-year contract,” Behar said in the book.

“But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to because they can’t do anything to me at this point. I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about it. But the chances of that happening. You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

However, Behar re-upped her contract in 2022. Her representative confirmed the deal and said rumors of their client’s retirement were “fake news” to The New York Post . The new contract will keep Behar tied to the series until 2025.

The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

