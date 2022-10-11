ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The View’: Joy Behar Debunks Retirement Rumors, Has ‘No Plans’ to End Run on ABC Talker

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

The View host Joy Behar debunked retirement rumors as she celebrated her milestone 80th birthday on October 7. Despite rumors to the contrary, she has “no plans to retire” from her post as the longest-tenured host of the ABC talker. Behar stars in the series alongside Whoopi Goldberg , Sara Haines, Ana Navarro , Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kALnr_0iURtNFe00
Sarah Haines and Joy Behar of ‘The View’ | ABC/Lou Rocco

Joy Behar started on ‘The View’ in 1997 as a fill-in host

Behar was one of the original panelists hired to launch The View in 1997. She appeared when host Barbara Walters had days off. Alongside Meredith Vieira as moderator, Behar starred in the series alongside Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Barbara Walters. Behar initially provided comic relief to the panel, hosting a segment called “Joy’s Comedy Corner,” where she presented both established and up-and-coming comedians.

On March 7, 2013, Behar announced she was exiting the series. However, she continued as a guest host throughout 2014 and early 2015. Behar returned as a regular co-host upon the show’s season 19 debut.

Joy Behar debunks retirement rumors; says she has ‘no plans’ to end run on ABC talk show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdDfV_0iURtNFe00
Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin | ABC/Jeff Lipsky

In an interview with People Magazine , Behar debunked persistent retirement rumors as she celebrates her 80th birthday.

“I just signed a contract, so I’ll be here for a while,” she said. “I have no plans to retire.”

“It’s, you know, something that is an important show in many ways,” she continued. “Sometimes I don’t believe that, as I’ve been here since the beginning, but we’re the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!

“I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time,” Behar concluded.

The comedienne once stated she wouldn’t stay on ‘The View’ past her 80th birthday

Behar told author Ramin Setoodeh in 2020 that it was unlikely she would continue on The View past her 80th birthday.

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it!” Behar said in Setoodeh’s best-selling book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. “I have a three-year contract,” Behar said in the book.

“But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to because they can’t do anything to me at this point. I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about it. But the chances of that happening. You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

However, Behar re-upped her contract in 2022. Her representative confirmed the deal and said rumors of their client’s retirement were “fake news” to The New York Post . The new contract will keep Behar tied to the series until 2025.

The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.

RELATED: ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Shares Message to Notoriously Private Barbara Walters, Fans React

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Star Jones
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Alyssa Farah
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Retirement#End Run#Abc#People Magazine
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy