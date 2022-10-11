Where You’ve Seen Andrew Leeds, Who Plays Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient,’ Before

Andrew Leeds stars in FX’s Hulu series The Patient alongside Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Leeds plays Alan Strauss’ (Carell) estranged son, Ezra, but many fans feel like the actor looks familiar. Here are the other TV shows, movies, and shorts you may have seen that Leeds had a role in.

Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss | Suzanne Tenner/FX

Andrew Leeds in ‘The Patient’

The Patient follows Dr. Strauss, who gets abducted by his patient Sam (Gleeson) and held prisoner. Sam hopes by doing so, Alan can stop his homicidal tendencies.

During his captivity, Alan frequently reflects on his life, including the death of his cantor wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and his estranged relationship with his son. After converting to Orthodox Judaism , Beth and Alan struggled to maintain a relationship with Ezra.

Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

Until the episode titled “Ezra,” we don’t get to see much from Leeds. However, he plays a more prominent part in The Patient episode that released on Oct. 11, 2022.

TV shows starring Andrew Leeds

Before his role in The Patient , Leeds appeared in the TV series Love, Victor as Dr. Richards. He also played the role of Leo Cousineau in the Emmy-award winning series Barry . Other shows starring Leeds include:

A Million Little Things

The Dropout

The Connors

Why Women Kill

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

One Day at a Time

Get Shorty

The Morning Show

Nobodies

Silicon Valley

Lucifer

The Great Indoors

King Bachelor’s Pad

Shameless

Modern Family

Workaholics

Return to Sender

Bones

Cristela

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Hot in Cleveland

Bad Teacher

Veep

Mixology

NCIS: Los Angeles

American Horror Story

Fosters

Cult

Grey’s Anatomy

Rules of Engagement

The Closer

Castle

The Mentalist

House

Desperate Housewives

Dirt

Numb3rs

Nip/Tuck

I’m with Her

The Practice

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

The Wonderful World of Disney

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Movies with Andrew Leeds from ‘The Patient’

Leeds has also appeared in several shorts and feature-length movies, including A Lot of Nothing and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas .

You may have also seen him in:

Kenny (Short)

Triple Threat (Short)

The Golden Age

Office Christmas Party

Entourage

Subject: I Love You

Irene in Time

Bitter Brew

Fanaa

Special

Is This Seat Taken

Missing Brendan

Who’s Your Daddy

Jenny (Short)

Major Payne

A Pig’s Tale

Life with Mikey

The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas (Short)

Leeds also has a role in an upcoming project BitterSweet , a “contemporary dramedy about a father on the verge of losing his family to an overprotective government system” (via IMDb ). The film is currently in post-production.

‘The Patient’ actor also has writing and producing credits

When he’s not in front of the camera, Leeds is behind it writing or producing projects. He has writing credits on Triple Threat (which he was also the producer of) , King’s Bachelor Pad, Brenda Forever , and Stephen’s Life .

In the past, the actor was a co-producer on the short Tell Her It’s Over. Leeds also served as an executive producer on the TV movies Brenda Forever and Stephen’s Life .

See more from Leeds in The Patient . New episodes release every Tuesday only on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Patient’s Serial Killer Is Influenced by Creator Joseph Weisberg’s Country Music Past