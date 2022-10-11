ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where You’ve Seen Andrew Leeds, Who Plays Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient,’ Before

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Andrew Leeds stars in FX’s Hulu series The Patient alongside Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson. Leeds plays Alan Strauss’ (Carell) estranged son, Ezra, but many fans feel like the actor looks familiar. Here are the other TV shows, movies, and shorts you may have seen that Leeds had a role in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpXOp_0iURtMMv00
Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss | Suzanne Tenner/FX

Andrew Leeds in ‘The Patient’

The Patient follows Dr. Strauss, who gets abducted by his patient Sam (Gleeson) and held prisoner. Sam hopes by doing so, Alan can stop his homicidal tendencies.

During his captivity, Alan frequently reflects on his life, including the death of his cantor wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and his estranged relationship with his son. After converting to Orthodox Judaism , Beth and Alan struggled to maintain a relationship with Ezra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJ0BV_0iURtMMv00
Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

Until the episode titled “Ezra,” we don’t get to see much from Leeds. However, he plays a more prominent part in The Patient episode that released on Oct. 11, 2022.

TV shows starring Andrew Leeds

Before his role in The Patient , Leeds appeared in the TV series Love, Victor as Dr. Richards. He also played the role of Leo Cousineau in the Emmy-award winning series Barry . Other shows starring Leeds include:

  • A Million Little Things
  • The Dropout
  • The Connors
  • Why Women Kill
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • One Day at a Time
  • Get Shorty
  • The Morning Show
  • Nobodies
  • Silicon Valley
  • Lucifer
  • The Great Indoors
  • King Bachelor’s Pad
  • Shameless
  • Modern Family
  • Workaholics
  • Return to Sender
  • Bones
  • Cristela
  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  • Hot in Cleveland
  • Bad Teacher
  • Veep
  • Mixology
  • NCIS: Los Angeles
  • American Horror Story
  • Fosters
  • Cult
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Rules of Engagement
  • The Closer
  • Castle
  • The Mentalist
  • House
  • Desperate Housewives
  • Dirt
  • Numb3rs
  • Nip/Tuck
  • I’m with Her
  • The Practice
  • CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
  • The Wonderful World of Disney
  • Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Movies with Andrew Leeds from ‘The Patient’

Leeds has also appeared in several shorts and feature-length movies, including A Lot of Nothing and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas .

You may have also seen him in:

  • Kenny (Short)
  • Triple Threat (Short)
  • The Golden Age
  • Office Christmas Party
  • Entourage
  • Subject: I Love You
  • Irene in Time
  • Bitter Brew
  • Fanaa
  • Special
  • Is This Seat Taken
  • Missing Brendan
  • Who’s Your Daddy
  • Jenny (Short)
  • Major Payne
  • A Pig’s Tale
  • Life with Mikey
  • The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas (Short)

Leeds also has a role in an upcoming project BitterSweet , a “contemporary dramedy about a father on the verge of losing his family to an overprotective government system” (via IMDb ). The film is currently in post-production.

‘The Patient’ actor also has writing and producing credits

When he’s not in front of the camera, Leeds is behind it writing or producing projects. He has writing credits on Triple Threat (which he was also the producer of) , King’s Bachelor Pad, Brenda Forever , and Stephen’s Life .

In the past, the actor was a co-producer on the short Tell Her It’s Over. Leeds also served as an executive producer on the TV movies Brenda Forever and Stephen’s Life .

See more from Leeds in The Patient . New episodes release every Tuesday only on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘The Patient’s Serial Killer Is Influenced by Creator Joseph Weisberg’s Country Music Past

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Domhnall Gleeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Fx#Orthodox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy