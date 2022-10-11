‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Convinced Marvin Is Dead

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs a drug business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

For much of Season 1, Marvin, Raq’s eldest brother, seemed like a joke. However, in the second season, fans have seen a lot more depth in the character. However, a grave error may have just cost him his life.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Marvin made a major mistake in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Marvin has made a ton of mistakes in his life. They’ve cost him his drug organization, his freedom, and even his relationship with his daughter, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). However, his latest error, hiring Marco Boselli (David Castro), the son of the mob boss Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), for a hit job, might have been a fatal error.

Marcon died during the hit, and now, the mob is coming after Marvin, Raq, and the entire Thomas family.

Fans aren’t convinced that Marvin is dead

After Raq dismissed Sal, the mob boss called in some of his men to get the job done themselves. They opened fire on Marvin and his unsuspecting therapist , Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown). Since Renée is the truly innocent party here, it’s likely that she had died for Marvin’s sins or at least been gravely injured.

For his part, though his actions led to this moment, we doubt Marvin has died. After all, he’s a major player in Raising Kanan . Moreover, since he was just about to turn over a new leaf, and knowing how the Power Universe works, this will likely be a path for him to transform into a man that’s even more vicious than the one he was previously.

After all, Renée meant a great deal to him. “She is very critical in helping Marvin to see himself and helping Marvin see those issues that have been buried,” Brown told Landon Buford . “That Marvin has been suppressed over the years and basically throughout his life. She is one of a couple of people who can get through to Marvin, she can get through, and even then, there’s some resistance.”

Marvin’s massive mistake could put Unique in charge of Raq’s organization on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

While we aren’t convinced Marvin is dead, his mishap with hiring Marco has certainly given Unique (Joey Bada$$), Raq’s rival , a leg up. As Raq described him in episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home,” Unique is a mafia whisperer. Moreover, it appears that in the preview for episode 209, “Anti-Trust,” Sal will be looking to him to get some major insight into Raq’s organization.

Now that Raq is focused on keeping the mob at bay, and she and everyone around her are paying the consequences for their actions, it would be the perfect time for Unique to strike.

After all, Raq took him down when he was in his prime; if that’s possible, he could certainly return the favor.

