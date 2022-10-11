ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Convinced Marvin Is Dead

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who runs a drug business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

For much of Season 1, Marvin, Raq’s eldest brother, seemed like a joke. However, in the second season, fans have seen a lot more depth in the character. However, a grave error may have just cost him his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zkjul_0iURtKbT00
London Brown as Marvin Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Marvin made a major mistake in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Marvin has made a ton of mistakes in his life. They’ve cost him his drug organization, his freedom, and even his relationship with his daughter, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). However, his latest error, hiring Marco Boselli (David Castro), the son of the mob boss Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli), for a hit job, might have been a fatal error.

Marcon died during the hit, and now, the mob is coming after Marvin, Raq, and the entire Thomas family.

RELATED: How Many Seasons of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Will There Be?

Fans aren’t convinced that Marvin is dead

After Raq dismissed Sal, the mob boss called in some of his men to get the job done themselves. They opened fire on Marvin and his unsuspecting therapist , Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown). Since Renée is the truly innocent party here, it’s likely that she had died for Marvin’s sins or at least been gravely injured.

For his part, though his actions led to this moment, we doubt Marvin has died. After all, he’s a major player in Raising Kanan . Moreover, since he was just about to turn over a new leaf, and knowing how the Power Universe works, this will likely be a path for him to transform into a man that’s even more vicious than the one he was previously.

After all, Renée meant a great deal to him. “She is very critical in helping Marvin to see himself and helping Marvin see those issues that have been buried,” Brown told Landon Buford . “That Marvin has been suppressed over the years and basically throughout his life. She is one of a couple of people who can get through to Marvin, she can get through, and even then, there’s some resistance.”

Marvin’s massive mistake could put Unique in charge of Raq’s organization on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

While we aren’t convinced Marvin is dead, his mishap with hiring Marco has certainly given Unique (Joey Bada$$), Raq’s rival , a leg up. As Raq described him in episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home,” Unique is a mafia whisperer. Moreover, it appears that in the preview for episode 209, “Anti-Trust,” Sal will be looking to him to get some major insight into Raq’s organization.

Now that Raq is focused on keeping the mob at bay, and she and everyone around her are paying the consequences for their actions, it would be the perfect time for Unique to strike.

After all, Raq took him down when he was in his prime; if that’s possible, he could certainly return the favor.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Castro
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Malcolm Mays
Person
Patina Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy