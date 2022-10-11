‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Reveals an Unexpected Easter Egg in the Series

The new Netflix horror series, The Midnight Club , hit the streamer on Oct. 9. Directed by Mike Flanagan and based on Christopher Pike’s novel , The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teens who meet each night to tell scary stories. Flanagan is known for hiding a few easter eggs in his work. He does the same with The Midnight Club . However, there’s one very unexpected wink to a specific movie that most people won’t notice.

‘The Midnight Club’ easter egg regarding one ’80s movie might surprise you. | Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Mike Flanagan hides this specific easter egg in almost all of his work

Flanagan’s horror movie Oculus revolved around a cursed mirror. Since he created that film, he often hides the mirror in other content created by him. For example, it’s hidden in the headboard of Gerald’s Game , the basement in Oujia: Origin of Evil, and the wall in The Haunting of Hill House . Eagle-eyed fans can catch a glimpse of the mirror in The Midnight Club , as well.

During interviews with The Midnight Club cast at New York Comic-Con, we sat down with Igby Rigney, who plays Kevin in the series, and asked him about potential easter eggs. He admits that Flanagan hid several in the series, including the Oculus mirror. However, he played coy when asked about their exact location.

“The basement is the place to look,” Rigney told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

RELATED: ‘The Midnight Club’ Ending Explained: What Does [Spoiler] Involvement in the Paragon Cult Imply?

‘The Midnight Club’ includes an easter egg about a popular ’80s movie

While Flanagan fans might be used to easter eggs , we doubt the wink to the movie Die Hard was ever on their Bingo cards.

When we asked The Midnight Club showrunner about specific easter eggs, he replied, “There’s a couple fun things. There’s some overt references to some of my favorite movies in music from the nineties. My favorite joke that’s been in anything we’ve ever gotten to do, a Die Hard joke is in the show. That’s one of my favorite things. And we snuck a Die Hard poster into the frame just for that shot. It’s never seen again in the show. It just appears on the wall for one line. It was really hard to get permission, but I’m really proud of that. There’s always little Stephen King stuff kind of sprinkled in, but for the most part, it was all just pike. It was all just trying to throw as many Pike references as we could.”

Mike Flanagan hid some easter egg cameos in ‘The Midnight Club’

Flanagan also confessed to hiding several hard-to-find cameos within The Midnight Club . While he wanted to keep them a secret for fans to find, his co-creator Leah Fong let the cat out of the bag.

“There are voice cameos of other actors. So yeah, there are hidden people. I don’t know about hidden props, but there are other hidden people from the Flanaverse,” Fong explained.

However, when we admitted to Flanagan that we knew about the voice cameos, he gave us a little more information.

“Hamish Linklater, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel all three appear in the show, but no one has yet found them,” Flanagan said.

Check out all 10 episodes of The Midnight Club and see if you can find all the easter eggs for yourself! It’s currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: Heather Langenkamp Says Filming Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’ the ‘Most Fun in Her Career’