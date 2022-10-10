Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army seeking volunteer and paid bell ringers at red kettle locations
QUINCY — The Salvation Army is once again looking for volunteers to ring bells at red kettle locations in Quincy, Hannibal, Mo., and the surrounding area. Kettles with silent bells (unmanned) historically bring in fewer donations than kettles with bells. Volunteers can sign up online at www.registertoring.com for shifts...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022
A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
wmay.com
7th Street Cidery To Open In Springfield On Friday
Something different joins the list of downtown Springfield destinations this week. Conn’s Hospitality Group will officially open the 7th Street Cidery on Friday. The new business will features 20 taps of hard ciders, meads, and perrys, along with wines and spirits. Ciders are made from an apple base, while meads come from honey and perrys are derived from pears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy
QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
wdbr.com
Crime of the Week
A stabbing three Saturdays ago is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened the afternoon of September 24-th near Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, said the stabber is a heavier-set man with a backpack...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 12, 2022
Shu H Shih, 81, 1624 Maine St, Disobey Traffic Light at N 25th St and Broadway St. PTC 128. Mary E Cooper, 34, 2308 Aldo Blvd, Failure to Yield Right of Way at 7th St and Maine St. PTC 128. Linda K Gilker, 72, 1416 S 7th, reports the glass...
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Community invited to open house Tuesday at Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center
CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions’ Evergreen Center will have an open house from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Memorial Medical Building next to Memorial Hospital at 1450 N County Road 2050. Valerie Brown, program director of Senior Life Solutions Evergreen Center, said...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Regional to host Ladies Night Out after-hours mammogram event on Oct. 18 and 25
HANNIBAL, Mo. — In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering special mammogram screenings in October to assist women with taking steps to enjoy healthy living. Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department is the host of Ladies Night Out, an after-hours mammogram program for women to keep current...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield stabbing suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are still searching for the person responsible for a stabbing last month. It happened around 4 p.m. on September 24 near South Grand Avenue and Old Rochester Road. We're told the victim was walking on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue when they...
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 2-8, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Michael Mrazek, 44 of Livingston, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and driving on a revoked license in connection with an April 24 incident. He was also charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an October 1 incident.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Tragic nights
Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll talk about what can be done to de-escalate late night violence following a rash of incidents in Quincy and the murder of a Hannibal man. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
Decatur officers hurt in shooting released from hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel announced on Thursday that the two officers who were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday have been released from the hospital. He added they are at home and beginning their recovery process. On behalf of the Decatur Police Department, Brandel thanked the community for the concern […]
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Comments / 0