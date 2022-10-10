Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks

Read full article on original website
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
northernpublicradio.org
The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment
The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
On 2022 Illinois Ballots, Voters Will Be Asked About Workers' Rights Amendment
Illinois ballots in the November election will include a vote on an amendment to the state's constitution known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, or Amendment 1, but what does it do and why does it matter?. With early voting underway across the area, it's a topic many are asking about...
KFVS12
Illinois Right to Life demands lawmakers reinstate Parental Notification of Abortion Act
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois democratic lawmakers repealed the Parental Notification of Abortion Act last year and created a working group to help review proposals that impact pregnant minors. Now, anti-abortion leaders say they want the law back. Illinois Right to Life and other advocates are demanding lawmakers reinstate the PNA....
wmay.com
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
Daily Northwestern
Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say
Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
GOP megadonor tops $50M in donations to Darren Bailey, conservative super-PAC
A major Republican donor has now topped $50 million in total donations to Darren Bailey and a super-PAC working on his behalf.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
thecentersquare.com
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that's less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block the...
Over half of Illinois’ state attorneys have filed SAFE-T Act lawsuits
(WTVO) — Over half of Illinois’ state attorneys have now filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act. These lawsuits are the latest step that prosecutors have taken in the past few months to try and force changes to the act. They believe that there are too many restrictions on when someone can be detained or not. […]
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
Daily Northwestern
Illinois gubernatorial candidates Pritzker and Bailey debate cash bail
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent much of Thursday night’s gubernatorial debate debating Republican candidate Darren Bailey about the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform package that will abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1. WGN9 TV moderators asked the candidates about the outcomes of the act...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments six days away
Illinois residents have just six days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan that was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, which passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with increased costs caused by the pandemic and rising inflation.
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
