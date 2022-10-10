ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks

By Jim Rapp, Muddy River News Partner
muddyrivernews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
northernpublicradio.org

The election for Illinois’ attorney general comes at a dramatic legal moment

The attorney general’s race rarely grabs front-page headlines — but experts and advocates across the political spectrum say the position is one of the most essential in the state. In addition to the hot-button issues of crime and criminal justice reform, Illinois’ next attorney general could play a key role in everything from abortion to LGBTQ rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Missouri State
wmay.com

Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Darren Bailey’s gubernatorial party nomination signals a rightward shift in Illinois GOP, experts say

Darren Bailey’s nomination as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Illinois has led experts to consider the future of the state GOP. Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, Ill., defeated Aurora mayor Richard Irvin and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan in the June primary with 58% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will face Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote

If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Hancock
collinsvilledailynews.com

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election State#Collective Bargaining#Pexels Com#Machnists Local Lodge 822#Muddy River News#Capital News Illinois
25newsnow.com

Early voting numbers across Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Daily Northwestern

Illinois gubernatorial candidates Pritzker and Bailey debate cash bail

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent much of Thursday night’s gubernatorial debate debating Republican candidate Darren Bailey about the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform package that will abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1. WGN9 TV moderators asked the candidates about the outcomes of the act...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments six days away

Illinois residents have just six days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan that was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, which passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with increased costs caused by the pandemic and rising inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
wjol.com

Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy