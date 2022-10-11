New Report From ShipStation Suggests U.S. Consumer Holiday Spend Will Decrease, Contrasting With Optimistic Merchant Expectations

SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.

