New Report From ShipStation Suggests U.S. Consumer Holiday Spend Will Decrease, Contrasting With Optimistic Merchant Expectations

Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax.The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects the Bank of England (BoE)to be more reserved than earlier predicted.The BoE expects Britain to enter recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stay there for more than one year. Goldman Sachs has warned that the impact of recent developments in Britain’s fraught political sphere will plunge the economy lower...
Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain if used as 'a Trojan horse that could pull down the whole of the grid', experts warn
A quarter of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022
HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
T-Roc Opens New Logistics Warehouse Facility to Meet Customer Demand
The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities
Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks recently completed a comprehensive platform integration with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. This option allows U.S. and Canada-based ITSPs, MSPs, VARs and other BlueStar partners to retrieve product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.
Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite
Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Consumer Study Reveals Gen Z and Millennials More Willing to Spend Now and Say They’re Better Off Financially Than Gen X and Baby Boomers
Scorpion Study Finds Revealing Inflationary Attitudes and Behaviors. Scorpion, the leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, announced the results of a survey that explores the generational differences in consumer behavior and business expectations during this inflationary period. The survey was conducted with 1,050 U.S. consumers in Q3 of 2022 by Scorpion and Qualtrics.
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
Assiduus Global Inc. Raises USD 15M In Series A To Deepen Global Footprint
Assiduus Global, an AI-powered cross-border and cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, has raised $15 million in Series A round of funding led by Pulsar Capital, 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio) and Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies). The appropriated funding shall enhance the technological architecture and business...
