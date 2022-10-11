Around the Corner 10/11: UVA football corners are elite, basketball has real depth, and a lacrosse fall ball look-in

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Final stats, thoughts, and analysis from UVA men’s basketball’s Blue-White Scrimmage
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team played its annual Blue-White scrimmage this afternoon, so we’ve got five takeaways from the matchup along with the full stats down below. The final score was 64-54, Blue team. But with players changing teams throughout the contest, that doesn’t mean much. For a full play-by-play from the game, check out our game story here.
UVA women’s soccer lets up last minute goal and ties Virginia Tech, 3-3
Following a week in which Virginia surrendered a goal in the first 45 seconds (FSU) and then goals in the 2nd and 88th minutes (Syracuse) it was all hands on deck. To do my part, I grabbed my lucky stadium cup from first year. I drank from it during many a win in Ralph Sampson’s final year, as well as for the Don Majkowski/Jim Dombrowski offense that took the Virginia Cavaliers to their first ever bowl game (and win). It didn’t help. Virginia allowed Virginia Tech to equalize with 39 seconds remaining.
UVA men’s basketball Blue-White scrimmage LIVE play by play
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team is playing its annual blue-white scrimmage this afternoon and, as such, Ben Wieland and I are on the scene to cover the game. Unfortunately, the contest isn’t streamed anywhere, but we’ll be providing a live play-by-play here on the site and will be putting halftime and final stats along with a longer form takeaways story after the scrimmage.
