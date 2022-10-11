Around the Corner 10/11: UVA football corners are elite, basketball has real depth, and a lacrosse fall ball look-in

Following a week in which Virginia surrendered a goal in the first 45 seconds (FSU) and then goals in the 2nd and 88th minutes (Syracuse) it was all hands on deck. To do my part, I grabbed my lucky stadium cup from first year. I drank from it during many a win in Ralph Sampson’s final year, as well as for the Don Majkowski/Jim Dombrowski offense that took the Virginia Cavaliers to their first ever bowl game (and win). It didn’t help. Virginia allowed Virginia Tech to equalize with 39 seconds remaining.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO