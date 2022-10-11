2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes

The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.

DORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO