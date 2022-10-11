2022 Holiday Shopping Habits Report from Bluedot Reveals Big Demand for Buy Now, Pay Later as Consumers Brace For Price Hikes

Read full article on original website
T-Roc Opens New Logistics Warehouse Facility to Meet Customer Demand
The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.
Consumer Study Reveals Gen Z and Millennials More Willing to Spend Now and Say They’re Better Off Financially Than Gen X and Baby Boomers
Scorpion Study Finds Revealing Inflationary Attitudes and Behaviors. Scorpion, the leading provider of technology and services that help local businesses thrive, announced the results of a survey that explores the generational differences in consumer behavior and business expectations during this inflationary period. The survey was conducted with 1,050 U.S. consumers in Q3 of 2022 by Scorpion and Qualtrics.
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
