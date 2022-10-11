ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 1

Related
mainepublic.org

WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine

I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
ELIOT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manchester, ME
Portland, ME
Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Rhode Island State
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#United States
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Thousands without power as heavy rain batters parts of Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 20,000 of those outages. You can follow the latest outages by clicking here. Officials with Maine...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy