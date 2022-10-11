Read full article on original website
Vet Goes Viral Sharing 5 Dog Breeds He Would Never Own
UK veterinarian and TikToker Ben The Vet normally shares tips on pet health. In his most recent video, he got in on the "As a ____, here are 5 ____ I would never ____" trend, listing the five breeds of dog he would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon. He does make it clear that these are just his opinions and goes on to explain his reasoning for each of the five that make his list.
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Consider
Pug and dachshund owners may still be irked about a recent TikTok post from Ben Simpson-Vernon, a veterinarian in Chigwell, England. Simpson-Vernon runs the Ben the Vet TikTok account, and on Sept. 22, he shared the five dog breeds he, as a veterinarian, would never pick -- mainly because of their many life-shortening health issues. That post went viral, with 8.8 million views. (We reveal his five choices here -- sorry, bulldog believers.)
Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet
A vet from Essex has revealed the dog breeds he would not keep as a pet.Ben Simpson-Vernon, 31, listed several types of dog that he would not own, due to common health problems associated with particular breeds.Some breeds were off his list because of “temperament problems” or “excessive wrinkly skin.”Mr Simpson-Vernon clarified that ultimately all dogs have health problems, but steps can be taken to ensure you buy from the right place.“I wanted to raise awareness on both dogs to get and not to get,” Mr Simpson-Vernon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Coldplay postpone shows after Chris Martin contracts ‘serious' health problemProtester tells Princess Kate ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast tripKourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign
Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
Internet backs man after finding out girlfriend fed her dog the dinner he made for her
In a now viral post, online commenters were furious that this woman fed her dog her boyfriend's food and instead back the boyfriend after telling her to leave once he found out what she was up to.
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet
A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Video of Foster Dog Who Won't Stop Crying After Being Dumped by His Owners Is Just Heartbreaking
We will never be able to understand pet owners who dump their animals at a shelter. Sometimes there are circumstances beyond their control that prevent them from keeping their pets, but other times they simply don't care about their pets anymore. One dog was the victim of a surrender at a shelter and his reaction is heartbreaking.
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Senior Dog in Shelter for 7 Years Is Looking for a Pet Parent Who 'Will Take the Time' to Bond
Leroy is looking for a pet parent who is patient like him. The 12-year-old dog moved into Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary in Canada from an overcrowded shelter in Miami in 2015, Stephanie Munro, a dog handler with Dog Tales, told PEOPLE. For the past seven years, Leroy has patiently...
