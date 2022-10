Game Recap: Hutch jumped all over Big Lake, early and often. All three phases of the game played well in this one. Offensively the team was led by QB Logan Butler, throwing 8/12, 195 yards, 3 Touchdowns. Defensively Hutch scored 10 defensive points (one safety, and one Pick 6). On the special teams side, the team recovered afumble on a kickoff.

DELANO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO