Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Fox Valley Food Pantries Feel The Holiday Season Pinch
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Finding your perfect Thanksgiving turkey may be a bit tricky this holiday season. Because of the bird flu, turkeys could be in short supply — and at a higher cost. Every Thanksgiving, Father Carr’s Place 2B in Oshkosh has a dine in experience...
Hit And Run Leaves Man Clinging To Life
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Green Bay Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street....
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
Funny Money Making The Rounds In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
