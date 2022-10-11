ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

Barstool’s Portnoy Negotiates Last Minute Pie At Bound Brook Pizzeria

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Barstool's Dave Portnoy stopped by Stan's Chitch's Cafe in Bound Brook for a slice of pizza after hours. Video Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews

Stan’s Chitch’s Cafe in Bound Brook closes at 9:30 p.m. sharp – unless you’re Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, that is.

The media personality and known foodie stopped by the Columbus Place pizzeria in a recent trip to the Garden State as part of his “One Bite” pizza review series on YouTube.

But it almost didn’t happen. Portnoy said his team had to “negotiate” to snag a pie just before closing time, and had to eat out on the sidewalk as employees shut down for the night, though he thanked staff for staying behind late to serve him.

Ultimately, the connoisseur gave Stan’s a 7.1 out of 10, calling the pizza a “good bar pie” but added that he preferred a crispier crust and that he was already full by the time he’d arrived.

That’s a full point lower than the cafe’s score (8.1) on the One Bite app, Portnoy’s online pizza-rating platform.

"I do love the vibes in there," he said of the cafe's atmosphere.

Stan’s Chitch’s is a classic no-frills pizza joint that focuses on its pies, but patrons can also choose from pasta dishes and a selection of traditional fried fare and sandwiches.

The cafe is located at 14 Columbus Pl., in Bound Brook and is open from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weeknights… unless you’re Dave Portnoy.

