Louisiana State

Louisiana signs agreement with Canadian province to intertwine cultural similarities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and a province in Canada signed an agreement that will combine both places’ shared cultural ties in a new initiative. A cultural memorandum of understanding between the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and the Province of New Brunswick, Canada was signed at Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge Thursday. The agreement establishes the Louisiana-New Brunswick Cultural Initiative, according to the office of the lieutenant governor.
LOUISIANA STATE
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
RED CHUTE, LA
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LDH moves weekly COVID-19 report to one day a week, says state is in ‘different stage’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has moved its weekly COVID-19 reporting to Wednesdays. LDH says the move will begin next week due to the state being in a different stage of the pandemic. As of Friday, 277 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. 173 people are on ventilators and 71 of the new cases reported are re-infections.
LOUISIANA STATE
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
HOLDEN, LA

