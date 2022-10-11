BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and a province in Canada signed an agreement that will combine both places’ shared cultural ties in a new initiative. A cultural memorandum of understanding between the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and the Province of New Brunswick, Canada was signed at Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge Thursday. The agreement establishes the Louisiana-New Brunswick Cultural Initiative, according to the office of the lieutenant governor.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO