Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana signs agreement with Canadian province to intertwine cultural similarities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana and a province in Canada signed an agreement that will combine both places’ shared cultural ties in a new initiative. A cultural memorandum of understanding between the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) and the Province of New Brunswick, Canada was signed at Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge Thursday. The agreement establishes the Louisiana-New Brunswick Cultural Initiative, according to the office of the lieutenant governor.
brproud.com
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
brproud.com
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six years old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed...
brproud.com
LDH moves weekly COVID-19 report to one day a week, says state is in ‘different stage’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has moved its weekly COVID-19 reporting to Wednesdays. LDH says the move will begin next week due to the state being in a different stage of the pandemic. As of Friday, 277 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the state. 173 people are on ventilators and 71 of the new cases reported are re-infections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
brproud.com
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local voters have the opportunity to remove language about “involuntary servitude” from the state constitution, and advocates say it’s long overdue. “Anyone who believes that slavery should be abolished should vote yes on number seven,” explained the CEO of Slave State, Ringo...
brproud.com
City of St. Gabriel invites families to watch movies in the park
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of St. Gabriel is inviting families to watch movies in the park. All movies will begin at sundown. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Families are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Disney’s Hocus Pocus will be played...
Comments / 0