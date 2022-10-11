ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Tractor-trailer crashes off I-81 onto road in Homer

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

HOMER, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 8th, at around 5:30 a.m., New York State Police responded to a tractor-trailer accident on Little York Lake Crossing in the town of Homer.

An investigation determined that the driver of the truck was on Interstate 81 north when he went into the median and crashed onto the roadway below (Little York Lake Crossing). The truck came to rest positioned across the road and against a guard rail.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, a 72-year-old male of Longuil, Quebec, was not injured.

Troopers were assisted by DEC Spill Response, Fire-Police, and Morey’s Towing.

