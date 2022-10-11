Tamron Hall talks Domestic Violence and Pets

Talk Show Host & Journalist Tamron Hall joins us to talk about the need for more pet-friendly shelters for Domestic Violence victims.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a necessary time to shine a light on a topic that is known as a “silent problem.” According to statistics, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. Many survivors delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets.

For more information: www.purpleleashproject.com

