ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tamron Hall talks Domestic Violence and Pets

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaU3D_0iURphZE00

Talk Show Host & Journalist Tamron Hall joins us to talk about the need for more pet-friendly shelters for Domestic Violence victims.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a necessary time to shine a light on a topic that is known as a “silent problem.” According to statistics, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime. Many survivors delay leaving their abuser because they can’t take their pet with them to the shelter, as sadly, only about 15% of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. allow pets.

For more information: www.purpleleashproject.com

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for Hattiesburg Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Waffle House shooting that happened in Hattiesburg in July. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street on Saturday, July 30. Hattiesburg police said two women had gotten into a verbal fight inside the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
WJTV 12

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – A farm worker died and two others were injured after falling into a soybean bin near Itta Bena on Thursday, October 13. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the victim who died was identified as Eugene Nicholas, 20. The two other unidentified men were extracted from the grain bin and airlifted to […]
ITTA BENA, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested after overdose death in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested in connection to an overdose death that happened in McComb on Wednesday, October 12. McComb police said officers responded to a call about a dead person around 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street. Detectives were then called to the scene after officers discovered the […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Woman dies in crash on Highway 471

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman died in a car crash on Highway 471 in Rankin County on Saturday, October 8. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles collided on the highway just before 12:00 a.m. Beverly Luckett, 61, died at the scene. She was the only occupant of her […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Men in viral MHP arrest video get jail time

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Three brothers who appeared in a viral Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) arrest video from McComb in August have been sentenced to jail time. The video showed a man named Eugene Lewis being arrested by MHP Trooper Hayden Falvey. Lewis’ brothers, Gary and Derrius, were nearby and recording the incident. Their recording […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Hickory Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Hickory Drive on Thursday, October 13. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade said the unidentified victim was shot multiple times. There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

BRPD finds 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On October 6, 2021, a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about someone allegedly selling drugs. That tip led to the arrest of Frank Wilson, 38, of Baton Rouge. The tip asserted that “Wilson was selling methamphetamine and heroin from a hotel in the area,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

McComb woman pleads guilty to preparing false tax returns

NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a McComb woman pled guilty to preparing false tax returns for her clients. According to court documents, Elizabeth Stephens, 41, worked at a McComb tax return preparation business. Between 2014 and 2017, prosecutors said Stephens prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
GRAMBLING, LA
WJTV 12

Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver taken to jail

A Streetsboro police officer is being saluted for going above and beyond the call of duty. Patrolman Matthew Colvin pulled over a car and discovered that the driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and that his driver's license was suspended. The driver, 21-year-old Bryson Nobles, told the officer that he was a DoorDash driver on his way to make two deliveries. After placing Bryson Nobles under arrest, Officer Colvin decided to finish the DoorDash deliveries while another officer took Nobles to jail.
STREETSBORO, OH
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy