MSP arrest armed 18-year-old, recover vehicle stolen in carjacking

(CBS DETROIT) - State police arrested an 18-year-old who tried to flee after they caught him speeding on M-10 in a vehicle that was carjacked out of Detroit in September.

Michigan state police say that troopers on patrol in the area of Greenfield near West Chicago in Detroit when they checked the license plate of a silver Chrysler 200 that was speeding.

Troopers discovered the vehicle had been carjacked out of Detroit on Sept. 26.

The troopers conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a driveway in a residential neighborhood.

Police say the driver and three passengers fled on foot.

The driver was seen throwing a pistol on the ground before he tripped over his own feet and fell.

Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

The driver was placed into custody without incident. He is lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.

According to MSP, as they reviews DPD's report of the carjacking, they learned the carjacking suspect struck the victim several times with the butt of a black pistol.

Police continue to investigate as they determine if the 18-year-old arrested in this incident is also the suspect involved in the carjacking.