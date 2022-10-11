Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter’s review of Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to shut down the work of an independent arbiter who was appointed last month to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo...
WDIO-TV
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
WDIO-TV
Trump dossier source shocked speculation portrayed as fact
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday. FBI agent Kevin...
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
WDIO-TV
Official: Musk seeks US funding of Ukraine satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, a U.S. official said. The official, who spoke on...
WDIO-TV
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, guards seized land
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s power system operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut water and electricity in populated areas. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike did not kill or wound anyone. Electricity...
Biden rebuked by Pakistani officials for calling nuclear-armed country 'one of the most dangerous nations'
Top Pakistani officials criticized Biden after the president called the South Asian country "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" on Thursday.
WDIO-TV
Social Security boost seen as unlikely to help Dems at polls
WASHINGTON (AP) — The news that 70 million people will see an 8.7% boost in their Social Security checks next year came just weeks before Election Day, but it is unlikely to give Democrats the edge they are desperately seeking at the polls. In fact, the promise of bigger...
WDIO-TV
Biden: Truss plan a ‘mistake’ amid ‘worldwide inflation’
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and said he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid “worldwide inflation.”. Biden said it was “predictable”...
WDIO-TV
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. But Musk’s tone and wording also raised the possibility that the irascible Tesla CEO was just being sarcastic. Musk frequently...
WDIO-TV
China opens congress expected to give Xi 5 more years
BEIJING (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi was delivering a lengthy...
WDIO-TV
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week. Demonstrators chanted “Down with the Dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in the country’s...
