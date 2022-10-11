ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Azov fighter captivity horrors and Russia's Gen Armageddon

Thursday saw a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets, with reports that energy and military infrastructure facilities were damaged near the capital, Kyiv, and in the western Lviv region. In southern Ukraine, deaths were reported after a five-storey residential building was hit in the city...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echr#Bbc News#Swiss
BBC

War in Ukraine: Is Russia’s stock of weapons running low?

Russia has launched a wave of strikes across Ukraine this week, but some security experts say its weapons supplies are running low, especially of up-to-date, precision missiles. What weapons has Russia been using?. As Russia has stepped up its missile strikes in recent days, questions have been raised about the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy