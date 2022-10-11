Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Yes, a new economic era was coming, but that made this act of self-harm even more idiotic
Two acts best to avoid: a) causing an economic crisis; b) mismanaging a crisis that’s already under way. With the biggest self-imposed economic policy failure of my lifetime, the government has committed both these policy crimes in just three weeks. That’s convenient for those writing the “what not to...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian's exhausting ordeal to escape conscription
Despite his past service with an elite unit of the Russian army, this young man did everything he could to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Azov fighter captivity horrors and Russia's Gen Armageddon
Thursday saw a new wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets, with reports that energy and military infrastructure facilities were damaged near the capital, Kyiv, and in the western Lviv region. In southern Ukraine, deaths were reported after a five-storey residential building was hit in the city...
BBC
War in Ukraine: Is Russia’s stock of weapons running low?
Russia has launched a wave of strikes across Ukraine this week, but some security experts say its weapons supplies are running low, especially of up-to-date, precision missiles. What weapons has Russia been using?. As Russia has stepped up its missile strikes in recent days, questions have been raised about the...
