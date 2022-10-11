ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Coffee Coffee in Old Brooklyn Permanently Closes This Week

By Vince Grzegorek
 5 days ago
Coffee Coffee Coffee owner Trey Kirchoff announced last week that the Old Brooklyn coffeeshop and cafe would be celebrating its fifth anniversary by closing.

"In the early days of the pandemic my second son was born and enduring the pressures of both business ownership and parenthood has been a lot. I am tired," he wrote in an Instagram post
. "The business plan did not include a pandemic protocol but I’m scrappy and creative and proud of how CCC adapted. As challenging as it has been to carry this burden through these strange times the hardest part so far is simply letting go. I loved being here. The vision was massive. People were really feeling it. This coffee shop was my dream, and we all kind of dreamed it into existence together."

Coffee Coffee Coffee's last day will be October 15th.

"If you value independent, local, family owned businesses then get out there and support them! Otherwise they will vanish and you will be left with fast casual corporate coffee and the flavorless drinks, food and spaces they provide," Kirchoff concluded. "Come through and drink a coffee with us before it’s all over."

