Coffee Coffee Coffee in Old Brooklyn Permanently Closes This Week

Renovating a house without traditional walls is a challenge for any interior designer. But for Todd Raymond, the beams of a 300-year-old barn served as expert guides as he updated a Hudson Valley home for a pair of New York lawyers looking for a weekend getaway. Rather than conventional walls, “the beams helped create ‘corners’ in each space,” Raymond says. And this is the coolest part: The beams mostly don’t touch the rest of the building. “They’re set 100 feet off the walls,” he says. The barn was originally a Dutch structure that was first rebuilt in Vermont before being moved...

MILLERTON, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO