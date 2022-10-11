CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...

