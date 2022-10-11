Read full article on original website
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
ABC6.com
McKee calls for action as RIPTA service disruptions continue to affect Providence students
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is calling for action as the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority continues to be plagued by a driver shortage that’s affecting Providence students. In a letter sent to RIPTA’s board of directors Thursday, McKee said the current situation is unacceptable and...
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Dominican national with Fentanyl trafficking, firearms offenses
“On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County assisted Providence Police Department Detectives in the execution of three search warrants in Providence, R.I., as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation initiated by a State Police narcotics task force. Troopers and Detectives seized...
$763K Wild Money ticket sold in Cranston
The Rhode Island Lottery said it was the game's largest-ever jackpot.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
ABC6.com
4 sent to hospital in Glocester crash
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash in Glocester sent four people to hospital Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Putnam Pike near Ted’s Auto. Police Chief Joseph DelPrete said three vehicles were involved, including a dump truck. Video from the crash shows an SUV...
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
ABC6.com
Woman dies after crash involving dump truck in Glocester
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash in Glocester Friday afternoon has left one woman dead. Glocester police responded just before 3 p.m. on Putnam Pike near Ted’s Auto. The crash involved two SUVs and a dump truck. The driver of one of the SUVs, identified as a 66-year-old...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
ABC6.com
Glocester police on scene of “serious” crash
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WLNE) — Glocester police are on scene of a serious crash Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Putnam Pike near Ted’s Auto before 3 p.m. Video from the crash shows a SUV with severe damage off the roadway. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
ABC6.com
What we know so far about federal student loan forgiveness
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The U.S. Department of Education has said its student loan forgiveness application will go live in early October. However, those eligible still can’t apply and loan cancelling isn’t scheduled to begin until after October 23rd. Rhode Island’s Commissioner of Post Secondary Education Shannon Gilkey said...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
