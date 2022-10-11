ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCxxG_0iURmzSf00

Incident occured Monday night in Atascadero

– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.

Officers conducted a search in the area after the suspect fled the scene. Officers reportedly told residents to stay inside while they searched for the suspect.

The truck had previously been reported stolen, according to the vehicle’s owner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWWAn_0iURmzSf00

No additional information or updates on the status of the search is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Jason Brock

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Independent

Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy

[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police arrest woman for aiding and abetting murder suspect

KING CITY — King City Police Department has arrested a local woman for aiding and abetting a known suspect involved in last December’s triple murder. Over the past year, the department has been investigating the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting that killed King City residents Carlos Lopez, 20, and Selena Godoy, 18, as well as Godoy’s unborn child.
KING CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
TAFT, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in SLO for commercial burglary, vehicle theft

Vehicle stolen from business on Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo. – On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kclu.org

Fugitive wanted for Central Coast murder arrested in Northern California

A fugitive sought for the murder of a 72-year-old Central Coast man has been arrested. Terry Wilson died after being attacked in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies identified Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris of Lancaster as a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 26-year-old man...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
New Times

British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May

In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Crash 41 & Old Morro Rd 10.10.2022

A fatal car crash on highway 41 in Atascadero on Saturday. One person was killed. Another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crah on highway 41 at Old Morro road. That was at about 11:36 Saturday morning. A west-bound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck the second vehicle...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

CHP to use grant to ramp up enforcement

Grant also includes funds for community-based task force, public awareness campaign. – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area office recently announced that it will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in San Luis Obispo County. This one-year...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy