Vehicle pursuit leads to crash, search for suspect

Incident occured Monday night in Atascadero

– On Monday night, officers from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a short vehicle pursuit, during which the driver reportedly rolled their truck and fled on foot in a northerly direction. The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Amapoa Ave. in Atascadero around 10:48 p.m.

Officers conducted a search in the area after the suspect fled the scene. Officers reportedly told residents to stay inside while they searched for the suspect.

The truck had previously been reported stolen, according to the vehicle’s owner.

No additional information or updates on the status of the search is available at this time.

-Report and photos by Jason Brock