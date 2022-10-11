Kicking off this week’s Main Event with a video package from Extreme Rules. Match starts off with Carmelo Hayes & Cedric Alexander lock up then they work off an armlock and do some flipping while trash talking each other. Hayes pie faces Cedric to let him know he won’t embarrass him. Cedric gets an arm drag into an armbar. Melo flips over Cedric’s back to avoid a backdrop and slaps Cedric in the face. Cedric responds with a right hand and then a dropkick. Hayes avoids a charge in the corner, but gets put on the apron and gets run back & forth between the ring posts. Cedric uses the ropes to flip him back in the ring and gets a high backdrop. Hayes avoids the handspring and gets his own spring off the middle ropes into a clothesline as we take a commercial break.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO