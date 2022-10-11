ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
KXAN

Best places to raise a family in Texas

(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
The Independent

Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KLTV

Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#East Texas#Texas Monthly#Coastal City#Travel Destinations#European#Ben Hogan Museum
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls

The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
