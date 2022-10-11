Read full article on original website
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
KXAN
Best places to raise a family in Texas
(NEXSTAR) — One of the most important decisions in one’s adult life is where to put down roots and raise a family. Luckily, plenty of fantastic options are available in Texas – but is it possible to determine which is best?. Niche.com is a ranking and review...
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
Here are the ten cities with the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 1.5 percent since June in a bid to cool inflation, hikes that are contributing to a cooling housing market and higher monthly mortgage payments.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raising funds to bus Texas college students to polls
The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, continues its push to oust Abbott as Governor of Texas. The group was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
