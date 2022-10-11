We all chased the white rabbit for weeks, and he led us to Philadelphia last Saturday, didn’t he? After weeks of QR codes that provided cryptic clues to who the white rabbit would be when they would reveal themselves, and how they might do so, Bray Wyatt was revealed as that white rabbit, taking us down a trip on memory lane before revealing himself once again to the WWE Universe. We last saw Wyatt at Wrestlemania 37, when he lost to Randy Orton. From there, Wyatt was off of TV for months prior to the news of his shocking release from the company. For the longest time, rumors swirled as to why what it may be, and soon, what might be next for the former 3 -time World Champion in WWE. He was tied to AEW, then to the film industry, and eventually, with the start of the white rabbit QR codes, right back home to WWE. How did this wild ride get us here, and where do we go from here? Well, those are two essential questions, and it’s time to dive into them!

