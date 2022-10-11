Read full article on original website
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
PWMania
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
PWMania
Latest Update on Naomi’s WWE Status
The WWE is apparently working on a new deal for Naomi, but there is no word on when she and Sasha Banks will be back. The Wrestling Observer reports that contract negotiations for what is believed to be a new contract are ongoing because Naomi’s original contract was supposed to expire when she and Banks walked out in May, but the talks have not been finalized.
PWMania
Reason Why Saraya Didn’t Appear on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya was absent from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter, a fan inquired as to why she wasn’t used. Saraya responded to the fan, stating that she needed to travel to the United Kingdom. She said, “Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had...
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
PWMania
Matt Striker Making His Return to the MLW Broadcast Team
MLW announced today that at their upcoming Fightland ’22 event, Matt Striker will be making his return to the broadcast team. Striker, who made his MLW in ring debut in 2003, last did commentary for MLW in 2019. Here is the official release from MLW:. “An MLW original makes...
PWMania
Kazuchika Okada Addresses Why He Will Be Training New NJPW Recruits
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently reviewing the latest batch of applications from individuals that hope to pursue a career in the world of professional wrestling. Those chosen will have a golden opportunity as they will be coached by NJPW megastar Kazuchika Okada. During an interview with Nikkan Spa!, Okada explained that he is taking on this role because he feels NJPW needs more stars. He knows that he won’t be the top guy forever and wants to help create the new top star in NJPW:
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
PWMania
Josh Alexander Opening Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Line-Up
The Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander, will do an in-ring promo to kick off tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS. His promo is set to set up the main event. Killer Kelly and Tasha Steelz will face off in the first match of tonight’s show,...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (10/10/22) – Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY – 11,223 sold. AEW Dynamite (10/12/22) – Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada – 7,394 sold. WWE SmackDown (10/14/22) – Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA – 6,395 sold. AEW Rampage (10/14/22) – Coca-Cola...
PWMania
Sam Adonis Says MLW Made Him An Offer He Couldn’t Refuse
Sam Adonis recently appeared as a guest on the Shining Wizards podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AAA and MLW veteran spoke about his recent offer from Major League Wrestling, as well as balancing his work with the promotion and AAA.
PWMania
The Whole World is in His Hands: The WWE Return of Bray Wyatt
We all chased the white rabbit for weeks, and he led us to Philadelphia last Saturday, didn’t he? After weeks of QR codes that provided cryptic clues to who the white rabbit would be when they would reveal themselves, and how they might do so, Bray Wyatt was revealed as that white rabbit, taking us down a trip on memory lane before revealing himself once again to the WWE Universe. We last saw Wyatt at Wrestlemania 37, when he lost to Randy Orton. From there, Wyatt was off of TV for months prior to the news of his shocking release from the company. For the longest time, rumors swirled as to why what it may be, and soon, what might be next for the former 3 -time World Champion in WWE. He was tied to AEW, then to the film industry, and eventually, with the start of the white rabbit QR codes, right back home to WWE. How did this wild ride get us here, and where do we go from here? Well, those are two essential questions, and it’s time to dive into them!
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – October 13, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Main Event with a video package from Extreme Rules. Match starts off with Carmelo Hayes & Cedric Alexander lock up then they work off an armlock and do some flipping while trash talking each other. Hayes pie faces Cedric to let him know he won’t embarrass him. Cedric gets an arm drag into an armbar. Melo flips over Cedric’s back to avoid a backdrop and slaps Cedric in the face. Cedric responds with a right hand and then a dropkick. Hayes avoids a charge in the corner, but gets put on the apron and gets run back & forth between the ring posts. Cedric uses the ropes to flip him back in the ring and gets a high backdrop. Hayes avoids the handspring and gets his own spring off the middle ropes into a clothesline as we take a commercial break.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. * Braun Strowman squash. * LA Knight...
PWMania
Saraya Reveals Who She is Looking Forward to Working With in AEW
AEW star Saraya recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she spoke about who in AEW she is hoping to work with:. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but she’s...
PWMania
Frankie Kazarian Relinquishing the Impact X-Division Title
Frankie Kazarian of AEW has relinquished his Impact X-Division title. As previously stated, Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion last Friday at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Kazarian has now revealed that he is exercising “Option C,” which will allow him to earn a World Title shot by giving up his current title.
PWMania
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
