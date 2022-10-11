Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Guided Tour of Historic Plymouth Cemetery Will Get The Family Moving While Having Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!Camilo DíazWellfleet, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Save Our Bay: Plymouth Rally Planned to Stop "Contaminated Wastewater" Being Dumped into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Barricaded suspect incident comes to peaceful end in Sandwich
SANDWICH – On Sunday at 8 AM, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Nantucket Trail to serve an arrest warrant. Officers made contact with a woman inside who confirmed that the wanted party was present. Officers attempted to have them come outside, but the individual refused to come outside or speak with […] The post Barricaded suspect incident comes to peaceful end in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds #mayorkoch #fbi #sec #masp
Quincy Quarry identifies two Nigerian likely suspects in $3.5 million cyberheist of City of Quincy funds. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While neither the local tabloid nor the South Shore broadsheet have yet to report on the Massachusetts Public Employees Retirement Administration Commission’s review of just how badly things played out as regards the February 2021 $3.5 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber scam, Quincy Quarry News is herein rolling out its second exposé of this financial Charlie Foxtrot.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
East Bridgewater Police arrest school employee on child enticement charges after he messaged detective posing as teen
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The East Bridgewater Police Department arrested a Rockland man on a child enticement charge after he allegedly messaged a detective posing as a teen to meet up for a sexual encounter. He is also an employee at Rockland’s John W. Rogers Middle School. Peter...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County mother upset at school after daughter receives neck injury from incident involving rope
A Bristol County mother is expressing her frustration after an incident where her daughter received neck injuries from a rope. Lauren Williams took to social media with pictures as evidence. “So, this happened Tuesday. (Daughter) came home from school and said two kids wrapped a rope around her neck. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown officials team up to save person in crisis
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials worked quickly to help save a person in crisis Saturday evening. It started with a call of the person having jumped into the water near the Coast Guard Station. A friend of the victim also entered the water to try to help her but also ran into distress. A team effort […] The post Provincetown officials team up to save person in crisis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole
COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 10 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 149 (Exit 65). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. The post Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Swansea Police, State Police Air Wing, K9, searching for missing 17-year-old
Swansea Police and other agencies are looking for a missing teen. 17-year-old Alana was last seen at 5:00 P.M. leaving the Meadowridge Academy on 664 Steven’s Road. Alana is described as a light skinned Hispanic female, 5’5″, 290 lbs, with brown hair up in a bun, wearing a black lightweight zip up, black sweatpants, and either Crocs or Slides.
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
fallriverreporter.com
FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
WCVB
Massachusetts man says he was stabbed by 16-year-old girl in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is recovering after he claimed to have been stabbed by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington home Monday afternoon. Kelson Santos, 20, of Brockton, said he was stabbed in his lower back by a girl whom he considered to be a friend.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
Comments / 2