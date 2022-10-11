Read full article on original website
Guardians stun Yankees with 9th-inning comeback to take ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series after they upset the Los...
Former Dodgers Coach Shares Appreciation for Jaime Jarrin For His Last Game
Not only did the Dodgers' season end last night but so did Jaime Jaime's career as the Spanish-speaking broadcaster.
MLB sets schedules for AL, NL Championship Series
MLB announced the schedules for the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series on Sunday. The 89-win San Diego Padres will hold home-field advantage over the 87-win Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS starting Tuesday, Oct. 18. Game Date Home Team First Pitch Network. 1 Oct. 18 Padres 8:03...
Garoppolo blames offense for Niners' sluggish defeat
ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a little bit behind Deebo Samuel on his next-to-last possession, a fourth-and-2 from the Atlanta 19. The ball bounced off Samuel’s hands and fell to the ground with 2:18 remaining. Try as he might, Garoppolo couldn’t get the Niners’ offense on track in the second half, and San Francisco left Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Niners (3-3) went scoreless in the final two quarters. Garoppolo had a long attempt to Charlie Woerner that slipped through the tight end’s hands on one possession and interception by Jaylinn Hawkins that was intended for Samuel on the next drive. That essentially sealed San Francisco’s fate and ended a two-game winning streak. Garoppolo had thrown 72 consecutive passes without a pick until he was intercepted on the final drive of the first half.
Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
Correa excited for shift ban: I want to 'be a shortstop once again'
Wherever Carlos Correa is playing next year, the former Platinum Glove winner is excited to feature in more highlight reels once MLB limits the shift. "I get to cover more ground. I get to make the nice plays that they show on Sportscenters and in the top plays and all that, so I'm really excited about that," the soon-to-be free agent said of next year's shift ban during an appearance on TBS. "The shift works, but I want to be an athlete also."
Dolphins' Thompson leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said. Thompson...
Pelicans sign E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward E.J. Liddell to a two-way contract.
Holmes disputes Boone's claim he was only available in 'emergency' in Game 3
The New York Yankees were without the services of All-Star reliever Clay Holmes on Saturday - according to manager Aaron Boone, at least. Boone didn't call on Holmes in the ninth inning of Saturday's pivotal Game 3 against the Cleveland Guardians due to what Boone said was shoulder soreness. The skipper said postgame that Holmes, who pitched in the first two games of the series, was only available in an "emergency" situation to protect his shoulder, per SNY.
Roberts shocked by latest early Dodgers exit: 'This one hurts'
The Los Angeles Dodgers were bounced from the postseason earlier than expected once again Saturday, losing the NLDS in four games to the 89-win San Diego Padres despite another dominant regular season. "Shock factor, very high. Disappointment, very high. It's crushing," manager Dave Roberts said, according to Juan Toribio of...
Trubisky comes off bench as Steelers stun Brady, Bucs 20-18
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky stood on the Acrisure Stadium sideline two weeks ago with a baseball cap on, his future uncertain and his chance at proving he’s a capable NFL starting quarterback all but gone. He didn’t complain. Or throw a tantrum. Or give up his captaincy for that matter, an honorarium that requires him to lead, something Trubisky kept doing even while helping rookie Kenny Pickett prepare to be the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. While Pickett remains very much the face of the future, for one remarkable quarter on Sunday, Trubisky seized the present and offered a glimpse of the player he believes he can still be while helping orchestrate a stunning 20-18 victory over Tom Brady and the suddenly adrift Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Mitch was put in a tough spot and he never wavered,” said Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool, whose 6-yard touchdown reception with 9:59 remaining provided the winning points. “Love that guy.”
MLB Friday best bets: Dodgers to regain series lead in San Diego
Dodgers (-125) @ Padres (+105) The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres split the first two games of the series, leaving L.A. with a 5-3 win each. I like the Dodgers' chances of responding with a victory in Game 3. While Blake Snell has pitched very well of late, the Dodgers are a vastly different animal than almost any other team.
4 TOUR players who could use a bounce-back season
Even the best athletes have seasons where they fail to meet expectations. But unlike most sports, golf's individuality means a season of poor performance often doesn't go unnoticed. Golfers don't have the luxury of hiding behind a team or being subbed off. In recent years, we've seen plenty of TOUR...
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Padres' Myers: Finally besting Dodgers 'makes it all worth it'
It would be hard to blame Wil Myers for basking in the glow of the San Diego Padres' Game 4 victory over the interstate rival Los Angeles Dodgers that sent the Friars to the National League Championship Series for the first time in 24 years. "At some point, we had...
Capitals sign Milano to 1-year deal
The Washington Capitals have signed unrestricted free-agent winger Sonny Milano to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Sunday. Washington will place Milano on waivers for assignment to the AHL's Hershey Bears. The 26-year-old was in training camp with the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout, but he didn't...
Hall of Famer Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
The NBA announced Saturday that Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is going through treatments for a brain tumor. "He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," the league said in a statement on behalf of his family.
Astros sweep Mariners with epic 18-inning win, advance to 6th straight ALCS
The Houston Astros' residency in the American League Championship Series continues. The Astros advanced to the ALCS for an American League-record sixth straight season Saturday with a dramatic 1-0, 18-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park to sweep their best-of-five ALDS. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena broke the stalemate and sent Houston to the next round with a solo homer off Mariners reliever Penn Murfee in the top of the 18th.
Report: Qualifying offer increasing to $19.65M
Qualifying offers will jump from $18.4 million in 2021 to $19.65 million this offseason, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The 2020 figure was $18.9 million. The $19.65-million number would set a new record for the qualifying offer, which changes annually based on the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the league.
