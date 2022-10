For one night only, downtown Damariscotta will be filled with laughter as Lincoln Theater welcomes members of the cast and crew of the independent film project “McCurdy Point” to the stage. With deep improv and ensemble theatre training at their core, the cast and crew will be bringing an entirely improvised comedy show to be performed live on the Lincoln Theater stage, for one night only, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. With some of the funniest talent from Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City, this night of comedy will brighten your weekend with a show that is so funny, it’s scary!

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO