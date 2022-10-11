Read full article on original website
Governor Announces $2M in Awards to Four First Responders through the Florida Disaster Fund
Punta Gorda - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis Thursday awarded $2 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to four first responder organizations which have had members impacted by Hurricane Ian. These organizations will use these funds to help impacted first responders recover following Hurricane Ian. The Florida Sheriff’s Association...
Eight Appointed to the Concrete Masonry Education Council, One to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission
Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made eight appointments to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council and one appointment to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council. David Cerniglia - Cerniglia is the Vice President and General Manager of the South Region Concrete Division...
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 3 and October 9, after Hurricane Ian. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps...
SFWMD Seeks Public Input on Draft Regional Water Management Plan Update
South Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging its partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the SFWMD's Draft 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The SFWMD updates the Strategic...
