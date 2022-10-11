ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Eight Appointed to the Concrete Masonry Education Council, One to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission

Florida - Thursday October 13, 2022: Governor DeSantis has made eight appointments to the Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council and one appointment to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. Florida Concrete Masonry Education Council. David Cerniglia - Cerniglia is the Vice President and General Manager of the South Region Concrete Division...
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Friday October 14, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 3 and October 9, after Hurricane Ian. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps...
SFWMD Seeks Public Input on Draft Regional Water Management Plan Update

South Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is encouraging its partners, stakeholders and the public to provide comments on the SFWMD's Draft 2023-2028 Strategic Plan. The plan serves as a blueprint for achieving balanced regional water resource management. The SFWMD updates the Strategic...
