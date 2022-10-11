Read full article on original website
Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Tennessee Fans Going Viral
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
NBA・
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message After Alabama's Stunning Loss
Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night. After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media. Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday...
NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News
Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
Look: ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following a wild Saturday in the college football world. Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was perhaps its craziest one yet, highlighted by Tennessee's wild win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. ESPN's computer model has...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson News
DeSean Jackson isn't ready to call it a career just yet. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was asked by Pacman Jones on Thursday night if he was done playing and he said no. “Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said....
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
