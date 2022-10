LEEDS, England -- Arsenal held on for a scrappy 1-0 win over Leeds in an eventful match brimming with controversy on Sunday to guarantee it stays top of the Premier League. Leeds missed a penalty and had another overturned during a review in a game that was delayed for more than 30 minutes after an electrical fault at Elland Road led to the players coming off just two minutes in.

