It’s the last day of BravoCon 2022 and the tea is still being spilt! Hosted by Spotify’s Lea Palmieri, the “Southern Charmers” panel featured all of your favorite Bravolebrities: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose. Needlessly to say, this crammed-with-favorites panel was treated to a full audience of Bravoholics ready to hang on their every word. If anyone was hungover (hey, BravoCon is not for the faint of heart), they certainly didn’t show it. Everyone was looking gorgeous and more than...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO