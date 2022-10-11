GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO