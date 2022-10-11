Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Listen To Rimzee’s ‘Cold Feet’ Mixtape f/ Giggs, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé, K-Trap & More
East London rap legend Rimzee has just dropped his highly-anticipated project, Cold Feet, featuring heavy hitters such as K-Trap, Giggs, Potter Payper, Young Adz, Tiggs Da Author, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé and more. Rimzee is an artist whose entrepreneurial spirit is being felt both near and far: having come...
Complex
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
Emma Corrin wore an optical-illusion minidress that looked like a goldfish in a bag to the 'My Policeman' London Film Festival premiere
Corrin's one-shoulder dress was designed by JW Anderson for his spring 2023 collection, according to Vogue.
Complex
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2,’ Shares New Single “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch”
Fresh off the ninth anniversary of Almighty So, Chief Keef is gearing up to release the sequel to his classic 2013 mixtape. On Friday, the Chicago rapper announced that his forthcoming project Almighty So 2 is on the way. A new single arrive alongside the news: “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
GloRilla Gives Cardi B Patek Philippe Watch Following “Tomorrow 2” Collaboration
GloRilla celebrated her Cardi B collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” in a special way, giving a luxury watch to the Bronx native. Cardi share a clip of her in the studio with GloRilla, where she showed off the watch. “So, I’m in the studio with GloRilla, and I don’t even got no words to say,” Cardi said. “She gave me some Van Cleef earrings… but she also got me a fucking Patek, bro! Like, what the fuck! Nobody ever does something so beautiful but my man. Now you my woman! If that’s my man, you’re my woman. Fuck that.”
Miss Blockbuster? Here’s how you can (kind of) relive the magic
Miss walking the aisles of Blockbuster? One group is bringing back that nostalgia - sort of.
Complex
Dot Da Genius Shares Soundtrack From Kid Cudi’s Netflix Special ‘Entergalactic’
After joining forces with Kid Cudi to produce his debut film score for the Cleveland rapper’s Netflix special Entergalactic, Dot Da Genius has officially released it on streaming platforms. Co-produced by Plain Pat, Entergalactic (Soundtrack From The Netflix Special) is comprised of 18 tracks, and arrives on the heels...
Complex
First Impressions of Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby is back. Nearly three years after the release of My Turn, the Atlanta rapper has delivered It’s Only Me—a lengthy project with lots of tidbits for listeners to dissect. From a slew of features that include Future, Jeremih and EST Gee to a further stretching of his lyrical abilities, Lil Baby hits to score, even if he sometimes misses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Montreal Rapper Fouki Runs From His Demons In “Zayon” Music Video
On Fouki’s latest track, “Zayon,” the Montreal rapper won’t stop running toward his idea of paradise. The song, mostly sung, is a more serious and introspective affair than his previous releases. The track focuses on Fouki’s rise in the Quebec rap scene, he’s arguably the province’s biggest rapper commercially, and his unrelenting ambition to reach the top.
Complex
The Ear of NYC: Gabe P Talks Creating ‘On the Radar Radio,’ Viral Freestyles, and More
Before rap freestyles were readily accessible on YouTube, there was Rap City: Tha Basement. The studio-style show, hosted by hip-hop historian Big Tigger from 1999 through 2005, featured everything from new hip-hop videos to artist interviews and cyphers. It became a hub for rap fans to discover new acts and watch their favorite MCs spit freely in a no-hold-bars environment.
Complex
Central Cee Drops Surprise ‘No More Leaks’ EP, Leads With “One Up” Video
For artists today, especially those with a profile as big as Central Cee’s, the fight against leaker culture is an ongoing one and, frankly, must be pretty exhausting. Tempted by the spectre of online clout, however fleeting, any time Cench finishes a track, or even gets close to finishing a track, there’s always that chance it’ll find its way out into the world and take the momentum out of any hype he’s trying to build. Understandably frustrated, he just dropped a surprise new EP to beat the leakers to the finishing line.
Complex
Tee Grizzley Shares New Visual Album ‘Chapters of the Trenches’
Tee Grizzley continues his prolific year with the release of his second full-length offering of 2022. Grizzley’s new visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, follows the Detroit rapper’s April mixtape Half Tee Half Beast. The LP features the previously released singles “Robbery Part 4,” “Jay & Twan 1,” “Ms. Evans 1,” “Tez & Tone 1,” and “Jay & Twan 2,” all of which arrived alongside music videos.
Complex
‘Blood Quantum’ Filmmaker Jeff Barnaby Dies of Cancer at 46
Mi’kmaw filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, who received critical acclaim for his films Rhymes for Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum, has died at 46 after a year-long battle with cancer. The writer-director was considered a visionary in modern Indigenous cinema. He brought to light the horrors of Canada’s residential school system in his 2013 debut Rhymes for Young Ghouls, and in 2019 won six Canadian Screen Awards for his follow-up Blood Quantum, a horror film 13 years in the making about a zombie outbreak on a Mi’kmaq reserve.
Complex
John Geiger Survived Getting Sued by Nike | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by John Geiger for the Season 14 Premiere to talk about his sneaker history, Nike’s lawsuit against him, and what’s next for his brand.
Complex
Freddie Gibbs Says There’s Only ‘Five Guys’ Who Rap as Good as Him: ‘My Track Record Speaks for Itself’
Freddie Gibbs has proclaimed that there’s only five other rappers out right now as good as him. In an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, the Soul Sold Separately artist made the bold claim about his rapping talents. He suggested as such when he was asked about why he doesn’t take his various beefs with other rappers, namely Gunna and Benny the Butcher, all that seriously.
Complex
Digga D Shines A Light On The Grim Reality Of Street Life On New Drop “Stay Inside”
Navigating the music industry has never been easy for Digga D. Plagued by tabloid sensationalism and draconian rules placed on him by the police, he’s had to overcome more obstacles than most. Frustratingly, that continued this year with the recent cancellation of his show in Brixton, but he hasn’t let that slow him down as he drops off visuals for his latest single, “Stay Inside”.
Complex
Drake Celebrates 50 Billion Spotify Streams with OVO FC Barcelona Kit
When FC Barcelona suits up to play Real Madrid this weekend during the El Clásico, their kits will look a bit different. To celebrate 50 billion streams on Spotify, Drake is teaming up with Barcelona to add the OVO Sound logo to their jersey. Drake initially teased the newly...
Complex
Coi Leray Talks Low Album Sales, Body Shaming, and a Lesson From Her Father Benzino
Coi Leray wants respect put on her name. During an appearance on Amazon Music’s Bars and Nuggets podcast, Leray addressed the criticism she faced over her debut studio album Trendsetter. Though it delivered multiple viral hits, the star-studded record underperformed on the charts, as it entered the Billboard 200 at the No. 89 slot with 11,500 album equivalent units earned in its first week.
Complex
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
Complex
Lil Baby Drops ‘It’s Only Me’ Album f/ Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, and More
Lil Baby has finally dropped off his highly anticipated third album It’s Only Me, which features appearances from Young Thug, Future, Nardo Wick, Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Jeremih, Rylo Rodriguez, and Fridayy. The project arrives after Lil Baby teased it for much of the year before making an official...
Comments / 0