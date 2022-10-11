ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof of death sentence, conviction in 2015 racist slayings of 9 in Black church

 5 days ago

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof of death sentence, conviction in 2015 racist slayings of 9 in Black church.

