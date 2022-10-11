Sam Champion reflects on 'DWTS' journey, friendship with Cheryl Burke

Sam Champion is looking back on his " Dancing with the Stars " journey and his friendship with partner Cheryl Burke after their elimination Monday night during " Disney+ Week."

The pair made it to week four of season 31 and wowed audiences with their paso doble to "The Greatest Show" from 2017's "The Greatest Showman," but were eliminated after receiving the lowest score of the night, a 25 out of 40.

Champion, when reflecting on the support he received throughout his time on the Disney+ show, spoke about how his husband, Rubem Robierb, had his back the entire time.

"I love him more than anything in my entire life. Cheryl got a chance to get to know him, and there is no getting through anything if you don't have love and support like that," he said of Robierb, whom he married in 2012. "His love and support is unconditional and it is just -- it's the joy and the blessing of my life to have him anywhere near me."

The WABC and "Good Morning America" weather anchor gave props to Burke and the other pro dancers who give it their all on "DWTS," explaining how he saw -- and experienced to some degree -- what they put their bodies through each season.

After 25 seasons, Burke is a two-time Mirrorball trophy winner who has danced with everyone from actors to singers and even NFL alums.

"It's like training for the Olympics," she said of the experience. "I would maybe compare that to exactly like the exercise and the physical ability that we need to be able to get through a season."

Champion said "everything hurts" after his weeks in the ballroom.

"My pains have pains right now, my toes are completely squeezed together -- I don't think they'll ever come apart from being in those tiny dancing shoes -- and I have sequins in places that there should not be sequins," he joked.

As for how the two developed their friendship into a partnership for "DWTS," Burke said they "passed the honeymoon phase and went straight in, dove right in."

"There was no walking on eggshells -- especially coming from me," she said. "I went from friend to dance mom pretty quick."

Champion said he's looking forward to spending some downtime with Burke now that their "DWTS" journey is over, calling her "the best there's ever been" on the show.

"People need to know how amazing this young woman is," he said. "I can't wait to just hang out with her now and not have to balance at the same time."

