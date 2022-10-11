A TikToker who said he once stole Paris Hilton's sunglasses caught her attention with his viral video — she said he could keep them: 'They look hot on you'

"I forgive you and you can keep them!" wrote Hilton in her response to the TikToker. Paris Hilton and AsapSCIENCE via TikTok

Paris Hilton posted several responses to a TikToker who said he stole her sunglasses in 2007.

Gregory Brown said he broke into Hilton's car with a friend who took her Christian Dior sunglasses.

Hilton responded to Brown's video by saying "I forgive you and you can keep them."

41-year-old socialite Paris Hilton has developed an unexpected rapport with a TikTok creator who said he once stole a pair of her sunglasses after gaining access to her car.

The interaction began with a video posted on October 4 by TikToker Gregory Brown, who took part in a trend that involves users sharing an interesting story about themselves in the style of a rap to the tune of Nicki Minaj's song, "Super Freaky Girl," which samples the beat from Rick James' 1981 hit "Super Freak."

Brown began his video by saying, "One thing about me is that I once robbed Paris Hilton, and I hope she never sees this because I could go to jail."

He said he went to a concert to see British rapper M.I.A. in 2007, and as he was leaving the venue, "a big black car pulled up." According to Brown, Paris Hilton got out of the car, and he "grabbed her" to get her attention. Hilton then walked away and went into a nearby club, but Brown said "the car was still there and me and my friend opened the door."

Brown said he and his friend were laughing and screaming inside the car, but added, "My friend said 'run,' and then I thought the cops were coming so we ran but my friend was actually screaming with joy because she'd stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses."

Brown said the duo decided to share the glasses between them "in a sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses," a reference to the 2005 film "The Sisterhood of the traveling pants," where a group of friends share a pair of lucky jeans between them on rotation.

The video has been viewed 2.8 million times, and a number of comments tagged Hilton.

Hilton responded to Brown on October 8, in a video with 27 million views. Hilton could be seen laughing as Brown relayed the story about stealing her sunglasses.

In the comments section under her video, Brown commented, "I'M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!" Hilton replied, "I forgive you and you can keep them! I'm not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses."

Later that day, Brown uploaded another video wearing what he said were the famous sunglasses and addressed Hilton directly. "You can have them back, they are yours. I did break into your car and steal them," he said, adding, "But I'll wear them this weekend out, for sure, in honor of you not taking me to literal court."

Hilton responded to Brown on October 9 with a clip that showed her watching his video. She captioned it, "I remember these sunglasses 🕶🤣🤣🤣 They look hot on you so you can keep them."

Commenters said they were impressed by how kindly Hilton reacted to the TikToker's story.

"OUR GENEROUS QWEEN," wrote one top comment with 14,000 likes.

"Paris Hilton is the coolest big sister! We do not deserve her," wrote another commenter.

Other viewers said they enjoyed seeing Hilton interact with the TikToker as they continued to respond to each other's videos, garnering 34.2 million cumulative views across their responses.

"I love this series," and "I'm so invested in this interaction," commenters said.

Hilton, who rose to fame as a socialite and reality TV star in the 2000s, started posting content on TikTok in early 2019. She currently has 7.1 million followers and typically shares videos about her outfits and travels .

Brown is also popular on the app as the co-creator of the AsapSCIENCE TikTok account, which has 1.1 million followers and is known for comedic videos that explain scientific questions.

