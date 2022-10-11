Michigan State Police investigated reported freeway shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting.

MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash.

Police say the victim got out to check on the people in the Chrysler when an altercation took place between the victim and the driver of the Chrysler.

Police say a passenger of the Chrysler then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to end his life.

According to police, the victim ran back to his vehicle when he reportedly heard two shots — he then drove home and called police.

Troopers closed the freeway this morning to look for evidence. It has since been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

