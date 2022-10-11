ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame adds two and salutes Stroudsburg High grad Ethan Sodl

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
The two new members of the Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame are Jeff LaPorta (left) and Jesse Borden. In the middle are the parents of BML Hall of Fame scholar-athlete winner Ethan Sodl, Suzanne and Jeff Sodl. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

October baseball often produces great memories.

October baseball banquets offer a platform to rekindle those memories.

Such was the case with last week’s 39th annual Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reunion at the Green Pond Country Club.

Longtime Hellertown Royals pitcher Jeff LaPorta and former Royals and Martins Creek catcher Jesse Borden were the new inductees and former Stroudsburg High standout Ethan Sodl was saluted as the BML Hall of Fame’s Robert Schuster Memorial Scholar-Athlete for 2022, an honor that comes with a $2,000 scholarship.

LaPorta’s career in the BML began in 1988 and he ended up playing for 29 seasons — 28 with the Royals — in the Lehigh Valley’s most renowned amateur league, which had its 76th season this past summer.

He is the league’s all-time leader in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched. He was a 15-time all-star and all-league selection and was the league’s MVP in 1996. From 2005-2012 he played a significant role on five Royals teams that won BML championships.

Often overlooked was his offensive stats, which included 407 career hits.

His longtime manager Bob Zerfass said that LaPorta and veteran Limeport Dodgers player-manager Andy Robison are the only two players in league history to have spent more than 25 years in the league with the same team.

“Jeff is somewhere between 150 and 165 career wins in the Blue Mountain League,” Zerfass said. “The stats are missing for a year or two, but we can get it up to between 150 and 165. Ted Damiter had the record with 125 wins and Jeff passed him. Ryan Amey, Jeff’s teammate on the Royals, has 104 career wins. You’ll never see in this league again a 100-win pitcher because the kids today are just not into it and won’t stay around as long. They’ll play a few years, seven or eight years, and then they’ve had enough.”

Although he said he had some battles with Zerfass over the years and even left to run his own team for one season, LaPorta said: “If I had to do it all over again, I would never for play for another team or another manager than Bob Zerfass. It was a perfect fit for me. The intensity, the level of seriousness, and no-nonsense attitude that Zerf brought to the team was what I wanted. I loved the competitiveness of the league and wanted to win.”

Borden played with Zerfass and LaPorta with the Royals in 2005 and 2006 and then played 10 seasons for Martins Creek. He was an 8-time all-star and 3-time award winner and helped his teams win four championships. He compiled a lifetime batting average of .317 and an OPS of .937 while compiling 342 hits and 293 RBIs.

His brother, Dan, presented him and said: “Jesse gets a lot of credit for being a good hitter, but he never got the credit I thought he deserved for being a good teammate. No one has a bad thing to say about him. Everybody enjoyed playing with him. We’ve had a bunch of cartoon characters over the years and were a bunch of adults playing a kids’ game after going to our grownup jobs all day. But we really liked to play and we really wanted to win.”

Jesse Borden said: “I was lucky enough to surround myself with great people whether it was with Hellertown or Martins Creek. When you’re surrounded by great people, you are destined for greatness. If you enjoy coming to play, it’s easy and I played with some great teammates who made it a lot of fun.”

Sodl was a four-year starter at shortstop for Stroudsburg and a three-year starter at quarterback for the Mounties football team. He was a team captain on both squads.

He was also in the top 3% academically of his senior class and a member of the National Honor Society. He also was the EPC’s scholar-athlete in both baseball and football and The Morning Call’s baseball ambassador of the year this past spring.

“We couldn’t be more proud of his accomplishments,” said Jeff Sodl, his father and the Stroudsburg principal. “He’s at Dickinson and had a great fall baseball season and is doing well academically while deciding between medicine and finance. He’s very grateful for everything that the Hall of Fame has done for him. The $2,000 is incredible because the cost of education is through the roof right now.”

Longtime Blue Mountain League and local personality George Pitsilos was inducted into Moravian University’s Sports Hall of Fame last week. Pitsilos, perhaps best known these days as an assistant and first base coach on Liberty High’s District 11 championship team, was co-captain for the Greyhounds in 1966 and 1967. He was previously inducted into the Liberty High Hall of Fame, the Northampton County Legion Hall of Fame and the Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame and is the president of the BML Hall of Fame committee.

