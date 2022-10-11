Read full article on original website
Investigators say death of Hancock County man was a homicide
Police have identified a Lamoine man whose death has been ruled a homicide. 71-year-old Neil Salisbury was found dead at his home on Shore Road around 10:15 a.m. on October 3. Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Salisbury’s death was ruled a homicide. An investigation is ongoing, and...
Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence
ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Police Identify a 71-Year-old Man Who Was Killed in Lamoine
Maine officials have released the identity of a Lamoine man who was murdered in his home. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has identified the man whose body was found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. A friend discovered 71-year-old Neil Salisbury's body when they went by to check on him just after 10:00 Monday morning. Officials say Salisbury was living in the home. So far, police have not released the man's cause of death.
Bangor Man Hiding From Cops In Homeless Camp Arrested After Short Standoff & Struggle
A Bangor man, who police say has been hiding from authorities for a while, was arrested Wednesday morning following a scuffle at a local homeless encampment. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the Bangor Police Department had been trying to locate 37-year-old Trevor James Lyons to pick him up on a number of outstanding warrants. Lyons was never home when officers would go to where he lived, so they surmised he might be trying to evade them by hiding in various spots around town.
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
Hancock County Jail log week of October 13
The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5:. Nicole A. Lamphere, 41, Madison, unlawful drug trafficking, unlawful fentanyl powder possession and unlawful possession of cocaine. Amanda L. Sawyer, 33, Steuben, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
State police now offering award for information regarding Versant vandalization
WALTHAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police have announced a $5,000 reward in the vandalization of Versant Power Equipment over the summer in Waltham. Officials say in late August, residential pole top transformers were damaged with a firearm. The reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of...
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Storm causes multiple road closures
GLENBURN — The Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed due to storm damage, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Several other areas throughout the county have experienced trees down, flooding and debris in the roads. Please use caution while traveling throughout the day.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working
A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested
Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run
Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
Is This Pretty Much One of the Most Awkward Intersections in Bangor?
I'm not sure if it's just a Maine thing, or if it's something that happens everywhere, but I feel like a lot of Maine drivers take a lot of liberties as far as their interpretation of the given traffic laws. For instance, it seems that here in the Pine Tree State, the speed limit signs are just a vague suggestion.
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
