ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New East Cleveland police chief aims to change public perception of department amid officer indictments

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland's embattled police force has a new leader who hopes to bring some stability to the troubled department. The department's previous chief is facing more than a dozen tax charges. Several other current and former members of the department face a host of other charges. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officers Kyle Wood, Tyler Mundson, Brian Stoll and Daniel Toomer are accused of ramming into vehicles and assaulting the drivers while arresting them in March and April of this year.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Avon Lake students named northeast region scholar athletes

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Two student athletes from Avon Lake High School were recognized as the Week 9 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the northeast region. Elizabeth Manly plays soccer and runs track for the Shoremen. Manly was described as someone who “embodies what it means to be...
AVON LAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy